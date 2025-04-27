Alongside the Motorola Edge (2025), the company has introduced the Moto Watch Fit smartwatch, which, while offering smartwatch features, leans slightly towards being a fitness tracker . It forgoes Google's Wear OS in favor of a custom RTOS but boasts a large display and long battery life. The wearable is priced competitively and is scheduled for release in May in select markets.

Design Blends Apple Watch Series and Watch Ultra Elements

The Moto Watch Fit features a squarish form with rounded corners, reminiscent of the Apple Watch and Watch Ultra, though it lacks a prominent digital crown. On the right side, it includes a single physical button. Its flat 1.9-inch OLED touchscreen has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The device also carries an IP68 rating and 5 ATM water resistance.

Motorola's Moto Watch Fit supports typical health tracking functionalities, including continuous heart rate measurement, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress tracking. For fitness enthusiasts, over 100 sports modes are available.

Motorola's Moto Watch Fit is IP68 and 5 ATM (50 meters) rated and compatible with 22 mm wristbands. / © Motorola

Notably, it lacks a built-in speaker and microphone, meaning you cannot answer calls directly through the smartwatch or use it as a standalone music player. However, it does feature an integrated GPS receiver, eliminating the need to tether it to a paired smartphone for location tracking during activities like outdoor runs or cycling.

Despite these omissions, Motorola rates the Moto Watch Fit with up to 16 days of battery life, significantly longer than many competing smartwatches. The Moto Watch Fit is compatible with Android devices and connects via Bluetooth 5.3. It also supports Moto AI for creating personalized watch faces.

The Moto Watch Fit is confirmed to launch in Europe and the UK for €79 and £89, respectively. There is no information yet regarding its availability in the USA and Canada. However, given the existing presence of Motorola's Moto Watch series in the States, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Watch Fit added to their lineup.

Motorola's First Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Motorola is also entering the open-ear earbud market with the launch of the Moto Buds Loop, priced at £129 in the UK. These open-ear earbuds feature a clip design with 12 mm drivers and dual microphones for improved voice call quality.

They also support spatial audio and are tuned by Bose. On a single charge, the wireless earbuds offer 8 hours of playtime, with a total of up to 37 hours with the charging case, slightly surpassing the Nothing Ear (Open) we previously tested.

Motorola's Moto Buds Loop are their first open-ear headphones. / © Motorola

The Moto Buds Loop will be available in a Pantone-curated Trekking Green colorway. For those seeking a more premium aesthetic, the company is also launching a Swarovski edition in light gold with crystals priced at £249.

Are you planning to purchase either set of Motorola's new wearables? Let us know your plans in the comments.