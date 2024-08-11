Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plunge to Second-Best Price for $110 Off

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 S9 FE Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

You don't need to spend a fortune on the most powerful version of a device, especially if a cheaper alternative does the trick. If you've considered getting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE before, now is the time to plunge in. The “Fan Edition” Galaxy tablet has returned to its second-best price at $339 on Amazon, slashing it by $110 (24 percent).

The deal is for the 6/128 GB variant and applies to the gray and silver colorways. You can also pick the 8/256 GB option, discounted to $409 from $519.

Why pick the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE over the standard entry

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) at the end of 2023, a budget option to the flagship Galaxy Tab S9. While the Koreans introduced a few changes to make it more affordable, it remains as capable as the flagship tablet counterpart in many ways.

Like the premium Galaxy Tab S9, the FE is IP68 dust and water-resistant, which means it can endure a trip from a beach or a quick dip into a pool with clean water. It's also made from aluminum chassis, with the package measuring 523 grams in weight and 6.5 mm on its thinnest side. Plus, the dual stereo speakers output considerably clean and loud audio.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) compared side-by-side
Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a high-res 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's not an AMOLED found in the Galaxy Tab S9, but it's more than sufficient, sharp, and bright for browsing the web and binge-watching shows on Netflix. The FE tablet also has an S Pen for note-taking and sketching works.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, a mid-range silicon. It delivers zippy performance, handling multitasking and other productivity needs easily, although you should remember that it may get a little hot sometimes.

The front-facing 12 MP ultrawide camera is an upgrade from the predecessor, offering full HD video recording. Meanwhile, the rear 8 MP main camera can capture 4K video and is a reliable snapper for documentation. Another factor to like is the long battery life rated more than a day with intensive use or a few days with a modest setup.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE? Is it a worthy deal? Let us know in the comments.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing