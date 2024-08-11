You don't need to spend a fortune on the most powerful version of a device, especially if a cheaper alternative does the trick. If you've considered getting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE before, now is the time to plunge in. The “Fan Edition” Galaxy tablet has returned to its second-best price at $339 on Amazon, slashing it by $110 (24 percent).

The deal is for the 6/128 GB variant and applies to the gray and silver colorways. You can also pick the 8/256 GB option, discounted to $409 from $519.

Why pick the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE over the standard entry

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) at the end of 2023, a budget option to the flagship Galaxy Tab S9. While the Koreans introduced a few changes to make it more affordable, it remains as capable as the flagship tablet counterpart in many ways.

Like the premium Galaxy Tab S9, the FE is IP68 dust and water-resistant, which means it can endure a trip from a beach or a quick dip into a pool with clean water. It's also made from aluminum chassis, with the package measuring 523 grams in weight and 6.5 mm on its thinnest side. Plus, the dual stereo speakers output considerably clean and loud audio.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a high-res 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's not an AMOLED found in the Galaxy Tab S9, but it's more than sufficient, sharp, and bright for browsing the web and binge-watching shows on Netflix. The FE tablet also has an S Pen for note-taking and sketching works.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, a mid-range silicon. It delivers zippy performance, handling multitasking and other productivity needs easily, although you should remember that it may get a little hot sometimes.

The front-facing 12 MP ultrawide camera is an upgrade from the predecessor, offering full HD video recording. Meanwhile, the rear 8 MP main camera can capture 4K video and is a reliable snapper for documentation. Another factor to like is the long battery life rated more than a day with intensive use or a few days with a modest setup.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE? Is it a worthy deal? Let us know in the comments.