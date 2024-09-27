You don't need to wait for Prime Day if you're shopping for an Android tablet . And if you're particularly looking for a budget slab for casual use or as a gift to your student, Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen is on sale today. This brings the device with 128 GB storage to $349, down $100 (22 percent) from the usual price.

Both gray and mint colors of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE are available from Best Buy while Amazon has the gray only. At the same time, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with a wider display and larger battery is also on sale for $499 from $599.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE a favorite tablet

The Fan Edition label on this Samsung Galaxy tablet means you'll get some high-end features from the flagship counterparts without paying a premium, so it's a better pick for most people. This reduction further makes the Galaxy Tab S9 a more reasonable purchase.

The Galaxy Tab S9 along with the Tab S9+ (review) were launched at the end of 2023. The smaller model boasts a bright and sharp 10.9-inch LCD screen and is rated with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is compatible with S Pen for drawing needs, which comes bundled in the tablet, saving you another $100 or so compared to buying separately.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an S Pen bundle / © nextpit

It's fairly thin and lightweight for its size, having an aluminum chassis. The tablet and S Pen are certified with IP68 dust and water resistance, making them sturdier devices against water splashes and tiny debris. You can find a decent 8 MP at the back capable of recording 4K video and a capable 12 MP front-facing snapper with a wide lens.

Powering the Galaxy Tab S9 series is an Exynos 1380 SoC with an octa-core processor that performs fast in launching and switching apps. It also comes with a GPU that can manage graphics-intensive tasks and games. The battery life here is excellent, lasting a whole day with heavy usage and about two or three days with lighter workloads.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE? Are you buying one now that it's cheaper? Let us know in the comments and tell us if you want to see more Galaxy tablet deals.