Samsung launches budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+

Following of launching the waterproof Galaxy Tab S9 FE at the start of the month, Samsung's even cheaper Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ that were leaked multiple times have also been announced. The new Galaxy tablet duo is already priced in India and planned to be available in more countries.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 price

Although many of the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9 Plus surfaced recently, it is only today that the official prices of the budget tablets are revealed.

As for the WiFi-only Galaxy Tab A9, it retails about $150 (INR 13,000) for the base model with expandable 64 GB storage. On the other hand, the bigger Galaxy Tab A9+ is seen at $250 price (INR 21,000) for its 128 GB configuration paired with 8 GB RAM.

Samsung's new budget Galaxy Tab A9 tablet. / © Samsung | edit by nextpit

The slabs are also available with cellular connectivity. Particularly, the Galaxy Tab A9 with 4G costs $190 in the region while the Plus model in 5G with downgraded memory of 4/64 GB memory is listed at $275. It should be noted that these prices will likely vary in other markets like the US – if ever the Koreans launch the new devices Stateside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ specs

When it comes to other specs, the Galaxy Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 1340×800 pixels resolution. Its internal is headlined by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset rather than the more capable Exynos 1380 found on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The battery is measured at 5,100 mAh but paired with 15 watts charging. There is an 8 MP snapper at the back along with a 2 MP selfie camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features an 11-inch FHD screen. / © Samsung

Going to the Galaxy Tab A9+, the tablet gets a faster Snapdragon 695 SoC, a wider 11-inch FHD screen, and quad AKG speakers instead of the dual firing on the smaller entry. The battery capacity is also bigger at 7,040 mAh but with the same 15W charging. Plus, you will find a better 5 MP selfie camera on the Plus as well. The primary camera is retained with an 8 MP sensor.

There are obvious similarities with the design and build of the Galaxy Tab A9 as to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, such as a floating camera lens. However, the less pricey Samsung slates do get more plastic materials on their frame rather than aluminum. And notably, there is no IP68 dust and water resistance and S Pen support available here.

Do you think the lack of S Pen computability with the new Galaxy Tab A9 is a big reason not to buy it? Perhaps you feel the low-cost pricing is reasonable? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments.