Ugly No More: Galaxy Z Flip 6 Could Finally Hide the Crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) arrived with some of the most notable changes in Samsung's clamshell foldable line, such as a bigger cover screen and sturdier hinge. But one thing that has changed very little from the predecessors is the intrusive crease in the folding screen. It appears the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could finally solve this.

How Samsung could improve crease on its foldable

Korean outlet The Elec cites its supply chain sources that Samsung is using upgraded display technologies on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Particularly, the inner flexible AMOLED display is said to be covered by a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) panel which is measured at 50 micrometers, notably up from 30 micrometers in the current Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The most apparent change in the thicker glass protection is the reduction of the crease in the inner display, which could apply in both actual groove size and appearance when viewed at an angle. In addition, the new panel should also offer better protection from debris and lints that could damage the display below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
The display crease is slightly larger than the one in the previous variants, but the panels now fully close. / © nextpit

The fresh report aligns with the previous finding a few months ago, which talked of a new “IronFlex” display debuting in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Hence, both things likely refer to the same technology, with the “IronFlex” proving to be strategically better name.

While the publication don't expect that the hinge will be improved in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year. However, there was a mention of an even brighter main screen estate that would put it further ahead from the Chinese flip alternatives.

Aside from the display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to feature a bigger battery cell that would confer of longer running time from the predecessor. Samsung fitting it with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC should also stretch the battery life.

It's unclear if there are camera improvements this time, or an addition of an extra telephoto snapper. But what's likely in store are new generative AI features that would give emphasis in the foldable form factor usage.

 Are you eagerly anticipating the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? Which changes would you wish to see from the device? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments.

Via: SamMobile Source: The Elec

