Apart from selling popular high-end ANC wireless earbuds , Samsung also offer budget alternatives. Its latest Galaxy Buds FE that were launched in 2023 continue to outsell many alternatives due to their cheap price. But even better, the pair are now back to their second-best price at $79 on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you $20 off the original listing.

While that's not the record-low we saw last year, that's still a sizeable drop. To make it merrier, both the black and white colorways of the buds are covered by the ongoing sale.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE beat the competition

The Galaxy Buds FE (review) came in the scene last year, which has replaced the previous cheap earbuds of the Koreans. They are also the first Fan Edition-branded earbuds, meaning Samsung didn't skimp on specs despite giving them an attractive price tag.

Similar to the pricier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review), the Galaxy Buds FE feature ANC and transparency mode. The former is proven effective to block noises in harsh conditions while the latter adds recognizable ambient sound into the mix, which is great if you want to hear announcements in airports or train stations. Likewise, they output clear and balanced audio with emphasis on bass.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE come with new wing-tip design. This allows for extra grip in your ears when you're doing active workouts. While they only feature IPX2 water-resistant, this is enough to give the earbuds protection from sweat and splashes. Plus, the touch control area on the buds are well define, resulting in accurate inputs compared to the other Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds FE work with Android but offer extra features with Galaxy smartphones such as interpreter and live translation. They are also easy to pair and supports seamless switching. Meanwhile, battery life in the buds is a feature that stands out, too. Combined with the charging case, they easily last 30 hours with ANC disabled.

Do you think the Galaxy Buds FE are now a better buy at this discounted rate? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.