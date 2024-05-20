The rear camera design of the iPhone has become iconic, but it has also been largely unchanged for many years. A fresh rumor out from the wild suggests this could finally change in the iPhone 17 range, at least for one new particular iPhone model that will feature a significant makeover.

The first iPhone Ultra with brand-new design?

Based on the report of The Information, there is now an industry chatter of the Apple releasing an all-new and more premium iPhone 17 model that is dubbed as the 'iPhone Slim' that will sit above the Pro Max. This moniker appears not final and likely to change given there was a previous report of another Slim model that will replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

Likewise, this new pricey iPhone model is more comparable to the iPhone Ultra we've heard since 2022 but didn't materialize in the iPhone 14 and last year's iPhone 15 (review) series rather than carrying a Slim label.

Going to the other details, the ultra-premium iPhone 17 is said to feature the thinnest waistline from the entire range. But interestingly, it is highlighted to use an aluminum chassis similar to the OLED iPad Pro to achieve the thinness (so are we back to Jonny Ive's era here, Apple?), which should ditch the titanium frame and glass-made back panel.

In addition, the device is expected to have a redesigned rear camera module exclusive to it. This is described to have the cameras positioned at the top center contrary to the upper left corner position of the current iPhone generation.

The rumored 'iPhone 17 Slim' may feature a redesigned camera module at the back similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. / © nextpit

So, from what it appears, the device may resemble the Samsung Galaxy S10 with a horizontal island housing the camera sensors, or perhaps the OnePlus 8 with a centered vertical camera layout at the back. Either way, this is shaping up as the biggest overhaul in the iPhone design since the iPhone X was introduced.

Another noteworthy iteration mentioned was the inclusion of a smaller Dynamic Island, which is said to incorporate a new “improved front-facing camera.” It was added that this cutout will sit in a display with a diagonal measurement between 6.1 to 6.7-inch, which is likely tipping at exactly 6.5-if to be based on a separate word from grapevine.

As it what stands, the rumor about the iPhone 17 range is becoming more convoluted while also continue to add exciting developments. Plus, we are still more than a year from the expected launch of the iPhone 17, so a lot could still happen along the road.

What do you think of these new details about the all-new iPhone with this massive changes? Are you holding off your next iPhone purchase until next year? We're eager to hear your opinion.