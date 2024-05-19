Which high-end smartphone should you buy for under $1,000 in 2024? To help you choose the most powerful smartphone, the best photo smartphone, or the best foldable smartphone, nextpit has selected for you the best affordable flagships of the moment, such as the Galaxy S24, the iPhone 15, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Best smartphones under $1000 compared

Editor's choice The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable Product Samsung Galaxy S24 Apple iPhone 15 Google Pixel 8 Pro Nothing Phone (2) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Google Pixel 8a Picture Review Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Review: Apple iPhone 15 Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Nothing Phone (2) Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Google Pixel 8a Display 6.2-inch OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED

2556 x 1179

60 Hz 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

2992 x 1344

1-120 Hz 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

2412 x 1080

1-120 Hz Unfolded: 6.67-inch OLED

2640 x 1080 pixels

2640 x 1080 pixels Folded: 3.4-inch OLED

720 x 748 pixels 6.1-inch OLED

2400 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US)

Exynos 2400 (global) Apple A16 Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G3 Memory 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1/4.0 storage

No storage expansion 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 / 256 / 512 GB NVMe storage

No storage expansion 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion 12 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

No storage expansion 8 GB RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

No storage expansion 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion OS One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

7 Android updates

7 years of security updates iOS 17 Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13

Three Android upgrades

Four years of security updates One UI 5.1 over Android 13

Four Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 Main: 48 MP, f/1.6, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.4

- Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, OIS

Ultra-wide: 48 MP, f/1.95

5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8 Main: 50 MP, f/1.88, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2 Main: 12 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2 Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.9 10.5 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.45 10 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

4.5 W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included 3349 mAh

20 W wired charging

15 W MagSafe charging

7.5 W Qi wireless charging 5050 mAh

30 W wired charging

23 W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4700 mAh

45 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

5 W reverse wireless 3700 mAh

25 W wired charging

10 W wireless charging 4492 mAh

18 W wired charging

7.5 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB | Satellite 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP68 IP68 IP68 IP54 IPX8 IP67 Dimensions and weight 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm, 167 g 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm, 171 g 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in, 7.5 oz

162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, 213 g 162.1 × 76.4 × 8.6 mm, 201.2 g Closed: 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 in

85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm

Opened: 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 in

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

187 g | 6.6 oz 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz

152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g Offers*

Why are sub-$1,000 smartphones not real flagships anymore?

In August 2017, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 8. In addition to shaking off the stigma with the scandal-ridden Note 7, it was the first smartphone to break the psychological $1,000 mark. No matter how much we complained at the time, by 2024, $1,000 smartphones have become normal.

They now represent what we could call the "entry-level high-end" niche. Manufacturers have increased their prices by and large, and to pick up their true flagship, you have to pay well over $1,000, with some models from Samsung or Apple inching toward the $2,000 mark. Smartphones under $1,000 are limited in their capabilities (relatively speaking) and do not offer the latest innovations.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was the first smartphone to dare to exceed the psychological $1,000 mark in selected regions. / © nextpit

In January 2024, you won't get the best LTPO 2.0 display, the best 200 MP camera module, or the best possible performance with 16 GB of RAM on a smartphone under $1,000. These features have become exclusive to the ultra-premium models that manufacturers sell for more money.

Not everyone can afford or even wants to invest more than $1,000 in a smartphone. With prices soaring and purchasing power falling due to inflation, this segment is becoming increasingly relevant.

Buying advice

What to expect from a $1,000 smartphone in 2024

Smartphones that cost less than $1,000 have become less premium in nature, but they are still considered high-end smartphones. When buying a smartphone close to the $1,000 mark, it is clear that compromises will have to be made, although not to the extent of a $400 smartphone. To remain relevant at the $1,000 price point, these smartphones offer everything you need to have an almost flawless user experience.

You will benefit from an excellent update policy with up to five years of software updates. The finish and workmanship should be impeccable with IP68 certification and a glass back to boot. Battery life is not to be sneezed at, thanks to the huge battery capacities that lie between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh. When it comes to the camera, you can expect very good image quality and even a telephoto lens.

Compromises made in a sub-$1,000 smartphones

As mentioned earlier, there are compromises made in a smartphone that falls within this price range that will not make it a crippling experience. The user experience is still pleasant enough, and you can do almost anything you want with your smartphone.

However, you'll have to make do without some features, especially when it comes to photography. Manufacturers also differentiate their high-end smartphones with hardware elements such as a less impressive primary lens, an older SoC, or by using older connectivity and fast charging standards.

Rest assured, these are usually not elements that hinder the user experience with the smartphone, but rather a few additions to attract buyers to the more expensive models. For example, the Galaxy S23 doesn't have the 200 MP lens.

The best sub-$1,000 smartphones in 2024

The best sub-$1000 Android: Samsung Galaxy S24

The S24 beautiful back can also delight smartphone customers. / © nextpit

Read our Galaxy S24 review to know more

Shortly after its release, the Samsung Galaxy S24 quickly became our top pick for the best smartphones under $1,000. With this new model, Samsung has outdone itself once again, launching an impressive high-end device that not only features an excellent 6.2-inch display but also delivers powerful performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Additionally, users can expect up to seven years of updates and innovative AI functions. Our review of the Galaxy S24 dives into what you can expect from these features.

Also read: Best Samsung smartphones to buy in 2024

Samsung has remained true to its dimensions, and you can expect a compact semi-flagship with a good feel. Unfortunately, there are no innovations in the camera area, which is not necessarily a bad thing as the camera setup is still one of the best on the market. The battery also lasts a long time, but you are missing a modern quick-charging feature.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Good Powerful AI functions

Outstanding display

Compact and good feel

Commendable update policy

Performance is absolutely okay Bad No camera upgrade

128 GB UFS 3.1 memory

Larger battery, shorter runtime

Charging not up to date Go to review Samsung Galaxy S24

The best sub-$1,000 iPhone: Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 introduces a new camera set to Apple's iconic series; however, some cost-cutting choices were made in 2023. / © nextpit

Read our full iPhone 15 review to know more

For Apple enthusiasts looking for an affordable option under $1,000, the iPhone 15 is a top pick. The iPhone 15 series brings advancements in several aspects. The A16 Bionic chip continues to be one of the best processors found in high-end smartphones. The 48-megapixel camera marks a significant improvement compared to previous models. Impressively, Apple is leading the way by using more recycled materials in their products.

However, there are some drawbacks to this device. While the iPhone 15 adopts the EU-mandated USB-C port for charging and data transfer, its speed is still limited to USB 2.0. On the other hand, though, you won't need an extra Lightning cable.

Furthermore, the new Dynamic Island feature offers convenient shortcuts thanks to updates in the camera and Face ID housing. However, despite a brighter display in direct sunlight, the screen resolution hasn't improved, and it's still locked at a 60 Hz refresh rate.

So, if you can overlook the absence of a smoother display and the Always-on Display feature, the new iPhone remains an excellent choice within the Apple ecosystem.

Summary Buy Apple iPhone 15 Good Dynamic Island and mute toggle switch onboard

Versatile camera system with true-to-life photo quality

Constructed with 75% recycled aluminum

IP68 certification for water and dust resistance

Equipped with a USB-C port

Provides all-day battery life Bad Display limited to a 60 Hz refresh rate

Lacks Always-On Display (AoD) feature

Restricted to USB-C 2.0 speeds due to SoC design Go to review Apple iPhone 15

The best camera phone under $1,000: Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is the king of smartphone photography. / © nextpit

Read our Google Pixel 8 Pro review to know more

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a pricier option than before, starting at $999, and it comes in cool colors like light blue, black, and beige. It offers 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage as a base model, but you can choose versions with more storage (256 GB or 512 GB). It's important to note that you can't expand storage with a microSD card.

The phone's display is excellent, with super bright settings that make it easy to use outdoors. It has a solid processor for everyday tasks, but it might not handle really demanding games as well as some competitors.

When it comes to photos, Google's software and artificial intelligence make the Pixel 8 Pro stand out. The battery life is decent for a day of use, but it could be better. The main downside is the higher price compared to previous generations, even though Google promises seven years of updates.

Read also: Best camera phones to buy in 2024

Some people might compare it to iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, or Xiaomi phones, which also cost a lot. Those phones may have faster processors, but the Pixel 8 Pro shines in display quality and camera performance. However, it charges slowly, doesn't come with a power adapter, and some promised features aren't available right away. We'll have to wait and see if Google can keep its promise of long-term updates.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro Good A smartphone camera at its best

Merciless update promise

Better haptics than the predecessor

Sufficient everyday performance

Great AI functions

1-120 Hz display Bad G3 is not a flagship processor

Price hike

No charger included

Some promised features are still missing Go to review Google Pixel 8 Pro

The best value-for-money sub-$1,000: Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is a high-end smartphone offering excellent value for money in 2024. / © next-it

Read our Nothing Phone (2) review to know more

Looking for a high-end smartphone without breaking the bank? The new Phone (2) is for you, boasting premium specifications and design at a relatively modest price. Nothing has equipped its first flagship with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, a dual 50 MP photo module, and a 4700 mAh battery that can recharge at 45 W.

Nothing's move upmarket is a success, and the Phone (2) is a very pleasant smartphone to use daily. You'll particularly appreciate its stylish design, stunning screen, and the highly usable Glyph interface. The smartphone also boasts excellent battery life and a solid update policy, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging. The compromises to be made lie in the areas of photo quality, IP54 certification, and aggressive thermal performance throttling.

While the Phone (2) is a step below the other flagships in this selection, it remains an effective smartphone that will offer you much more than a mid-range smartphone for not much more money.

Summary Buy Nothing Phone (2) Good Beautiful OLED LTPO 120 Hz screen

Almost unchanged but still very cool design

Glyph interface a little less gimmicky

Three Android updates + four years of security updates

Excellent autonomy

Wireless and reverse wireless charging Bad Average photo quality

IP54 certified only

Aggressive thermal clamping

No charger included Go to review Nothing Phone (2)

The best sub-$1,000 foldable: Galaxy Z Flip 5

Bigger and more functional: The cover screen offers many more possibilities in 2024. / © nextpit

Read our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review to learn more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with some notable pros and cons. On the positive side, it has seen improvements in its design in comparison with the previous generation, including a larger secondary display and the elimination of the gap between displays.

These changes make it more user-friendly for everyday tasks, and the outer display now supports data input, adding to its convenience. Doubling the internal storage without raising the price is a big win for consumers, especially given the typically high costs of foldable phones. These may seem like basic improvements, but they represent a significant step forward in the foldable device sector.

However, the Z Flip 5 still has its downsides. Its camera system, while delivering decent photo and video quality, lacks versatility. Samsung's incremental approach to upgrades might disappoint those hoping for groundbreaking changes in the world of foldable phones.

The phone's unique design, while appealing, comes at the cost of battery life, making it less competitive in terms of endurance compared to other phones in its price range. Despite these drawbacks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains an attractive choice for first-time users who are drawn to its unique design and want an impressive smartphone experience.

Read also: The best foldable smartphones to buy in 2024

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a step forward in the foldable phone market, with improvements in design and storage capacity at the same price point. However, it still has some limitations, such as camera versatility and battery life.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Good Truly useful cover display

Improved hinge mechanics

Balanced display image quality

Fluid software experience

Above-average camera quality Bad Slightly larger crease in the display

Only average battery life

Charging time exceeds one hour

No charger included in the box Go to review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The sub-$1000 smartphone for small budgets: Google Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

Read our Google Pixel 8a review to learn more

Just like the Pixel 7a that predates it, the Pixel 8a carved a spot in this list, offering almost all of the same conveniences found in the other models for almost half the price. Its $500/550€ MSRP doesn't seem competitive with phones launched six months earlier and their discounted prices, but the Pixel 8a (like the 7a before it) should also get its own rounds of discounts.

Market positioning aside, buyers get a reliable and snappy phone—although not as fast as the other models on this list—with an excellent camera, decent battery life, and the same flagship-level support for security updates, to make it a credible alternative to any other phone on this list if you want to save some money.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 8a Good Seven years of security and feature updates

Excellent Pixel camera

Good everyday performance

Good enough battery life

Bright and fast 120 Hz display

Some AI features that are actually useful Bad Slow charging times and no charger included Go to review Google Pixel 8a

That's it for our buying guide of the best sub-$1,000 smartphones. Depending on what you are looking for, we hope you found your next flagship!

What do you think of the fact that smartphones under $1,000 are not the 'real' flagships anymore? Do you have any suggestions for models that could have been part of this selection?

