Galaxy S24 FE: Samsung's Pixel 8a Rival is Spotted

Apart from the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones, Samsung has been rumored to be working on the Galaxy S24 FE, which is the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE (review). Now, a new putative finding adds credibility to the existence of the Android phone, and even narrowing down the launch window.

Samsung's premium-tier Galaxy S24 FE does exist

As spotted by account Tarun Vats which was shared on X, Samsung is currently testing One UI builds for the European version of the Galaxy S24 FE. It is detailed that these builds come with a S721B prefix, meaning the device should carry a model number of SM-S721B in the region. To put in contrast, the Galaxy S23 FE was labeled SM-S711.

This finding also aligns with the previous leak that purportedly revealed a US variant of Galaxy S24 FE, which has a slightly tweaked model name of SM-F721U.

Samsung Galaxy S24
Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE arrive with the same modern-looking front as the Galaxy S24 (pictured)?. / © nextpit

In addition to confirming the existence of the Galaxy S24 FE, we can also come up that the handset will possibly break cover this year. This was suggested by outlet Galaxy Club as well, but pinpoints of late fall timetable as the earliest announcement. However, it would be no surprise if Samsung will make the device official in October similar to when the Galaxy S23 FE was announced last year.

Much of the specs and features of the Galaxy S24 FE are unknown. But it is speculated to bring improved design and build with thinner bezels around the display. Likewise, a newer and more efficient chipset is expected to replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 SoC in the predecessor that should offer better battery life in the premium phone.

How would you change or improve the Galaxy S24 FE to make it a worthy alternative to the Google Pixel 8a (review)? Do you wish to see it equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Tarun Vats

