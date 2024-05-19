While we eagerly anticipate the arrival of Samsung's next-gen foldable smartphones , the company's Galaxy Watch 7 keeps surfacing on our radar, which is also expected to go official in July. Fresh information about the unannounced Galaxy watch have come forward that reveals the possible final moniker of its chip along with improvements in tow.

According to the industry details obtained by the publication The Korean Economic Daily (via SamMobile), Samsung is readying its second-gen 3 nm fabrication line that should start manufacturing chips by the second half of 2024.

The outlet adds the first in-house chip will be made from this line is the Eyxnos W1000 chipset. The new chip is said to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series. It was also highlighted that the silicon is 20 percent faster and power-efficient than the 5 nm Exynos W930 SoC in the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), although a separate leaker previously touted a 50 percent efficiency increase.

Here, the difference between the Galaxy Watch Classic model and the overall Galaxy Watch variant is quite clear: It's an analog bezel versus a digital one. / © nextpit

Nonetheless, the new report seems to confirm of a different final name for the chipset, contrary to the rumor back in March. Going with Exynos W1000 makes sense eventually given the massive improvement from the predecessor.

Samsung beating Apple to the punch

Additionally, with Samsung enlisting a 3 nm silicon on a smartwatch, it would beat its major rival Apple which utilizes a 5 nm S9 SiP on the Watch Series 9 (review) and Watch Ultra 2 (review). Even in the Watch Series 10, Apple is only expected to fabricate the S10 SiP based on the 4 nm architecture.

As usual, the chip is not the only major factor that could stretch battery life in smartwatches. An optimized operating system will also impact the running timeoin these devices. But for Samsung, it plans to take advantage of the new hybrid Wear OS that should further boost battery life in the Galaxy Watch 7.

Apart from the processor, the Galaxy Watch 7 is rumored to bring continuous AFib detection as suggested by the patent and blood sugar level monitoring. At the same time, the upcoming Samsung smartwatch lineup is said to include a new Galaxy Ultra model that will be positioned alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 standard and pro or classic models.

Lastly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 series should run on Wear OS 5 and are also speculated to feature larger batteries and bigger memory setup, particularly on RAM.

Would you upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 7 with these upgrades? Share with us your plans in the comments.