Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Which Mid-Range Phone is the Best

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is here, as is the Galaxy A35, i.e. Samsung's new mid-range. The two smartphones are gentle enhancements of last year's models and we compare them directly here. Find out everything you need to know about what the devices can do and what's inside them.

Samsung is updating its mid-range and sending the Samsung Galaxy A54 (review) and the Samsung Galaxy A34 (review) into well-deserved smartphone retirement. After testing both the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35, we will explain all the main differences between both phones so you can find which is best for you.

Read more: These are currently the best smartphones from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55: Specifications face-to-face

Samsung's Galaxy A series 2024 Model Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A55 Picture Review Review: Samsung Galaxy A35 Review: Samsung Galaxy A55 Display 6.6-inch OLED

2,340 x 1,080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Exynos 1380 Exynos 1480 RAM 6 / 8 GB RAM 8 / 12 GB RAM Storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB OS One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

Four OS upgrades

Five years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide-angle: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Selfie camera 13 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.2 Battery capacity 5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP certification IP67 Dimensions and weight 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 g 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 g Offers*

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: display and design

A whole pack of Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55. / © nextpit

Whew, Samsung—you're not making it easy for me. Because when I compare the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 with the new models, I can hardly see any visual differences. If I then compare the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 with each other, I find… hardly any visual differences either.

The Galaxy A35 is barely noticeably longer and wider, but identically thin (8.2 mm) and four grams lighter than the A55. Why is there such a difference in weight between the models, which are both IP67-certified and equipped with a 6.6-inch display?

Presumably, this is due to the frame, as the Galaxy A55 uses a metal frame for the first time, while the A35 sticks to plastic. Both also come with a glass back, although Samsung only mentions Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the A55.

The design language has not changed, so the three floating camera elements arranged one below the other remain. Both devices are also available in four colors—Awesome Iceblue, Navy, Lilac, and Lemon—with Lilac and Lemon apparently offering quite interesting color gradients.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 offer you identically sized AMOLED displays. / © nextpit

Surprise, surprise—almost everything remains the same on the display. The AMOLED panels have a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 px, and offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but are now up to 1,000 nits bright.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: performance and connectivity

Is Samsung thinking something by not explicitly naming its own Exynos processor for either the A55 or A35? Be that as it may, we find the Exynos 1380 in the Galaxy A35, which still powered the Galaxy A54 last year. The A55, on the other hand, is equipped with the new Exynos 1480, which should significantly boost performance, especially in terms of graphics.

Samsung Galaxy A55

(Exynos 1480) Samsung Galaxy A35

(Exynos 1380) Samsung Galaxy A54

(Exynos 1380) Samsung Galaxy A34

(Dimensity 1080) 3DMark Wild Life 4035 2808 2847 2300 3DMark Wild Life stress test Best loop : 3951

: 3951 Worst loop: 3940 Best loop : 2814

: 2814 Worst loop: 2784 Best loop : 2840

: 2840 Worst loop: 2804 Best loop : 2279

: 2279 Worst loop: 2265 Geekbench 6 Single: 1155

1155 Multi: 3404 Single: 1016

1016 Multi: 2980 Single : 1022

1022 Multi: 2889 Single : 1035

1035 Multi: 2505

While general usage in messaging, social media, and streaming apps won't show many differences between the A55 and A35—and also their predecessors—, gaming is a differentiating factor for the Galaxy A55, with a 40% increase in graphics performance. That can give you better performance and/or better image quality, or potentially better battery life if you choose to play in lower graphical settings.

Both the Galaxy A35 and A55 are capable of playing the latest mainstream games, but the A55 is better equipped to run future titles, with its considerably faster Radeon GPU core.

If you don't care much about games, as mentioned, the performance of both phones will be equivalent, with equally smooth animations and transitions in browsing, similar app opening times, and an almost imperceptible advantage for the Galaxy A55 when applying image effects.

Another look at the hardware reveals the memory options: Both models offer us the choice between 128 and 256 GB of memory expandable via microSD, whereby the small memory variant of the Galaxy A35 is equipped with 6 GB of RAM, while the rest comes with 8 GB of RAM.

Incidentally, Samsung is making very prominent mention of the Knox Vault, which is making its way into the mid-range. Samsung is therefore focusing on security and ensuring that important data such as your PIN is better protected by a secure environment that is separate from the main processor and memory.

We don't see much spectacular on the connectivity front: both offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and of course NFC. The one difference between the A35 and A55 is eSIM support, only found on the Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is also indistinguishable from the A55 when it comes to the cameras. / © nextpit

Honestly? My first thought was actually to insert a tumbleweed GIF here instead of text about the cameras of the two models. Because even though I understand and approve of the idea of product care, I would have liked Samsung not to use almost the same cameras as last year.

In sober numbers, this means that the Galaxy A55 has a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture. This is also available in the A35, which increases the number of megapixels in this case from 48 to 50 MP compared to the Galaxy A34.

The rest—12 MP ultra-wide-angle on the A55, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle on the A35, and 5 MP macro on each—greets us with a yawn from the year 2023. Everything also remains the same at the front, which means that we have a 32 MP selfie shooter on the A55 and 12 MP on the Galaxy A35.

For the Galaxy A55, Samsung refers in its press release to the AI-supported image signal processing (ISP) and the improved "Nightography" function to describe the improvement over the previous year. Sounds a bit like there's not much new to report here, but we'll need the detailed tests to give us the final answer.

Incidentally, the reference to optical image stabilization in the press release reads as if this is also new—but don't be fooled, the 2023 models in the Galaxy A class were also capable of this.

Galaxy A55 sample images

Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit

Galaxy A35 sample images

Main camera at dusk © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera at dusk © nextpit Main camera in daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera in daylight © nextpit Main camera 5x zoom in daylight © nextpit Main camera at night © nextpit Selfie camera without filter © nextpit Selfie camera with filters © nextpit Main camera in lamplight © nextpit Portrait mode without people © nextpit Main camera with 12 megapixels © nextpit Main camera with 50 megapixels © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Software

Both the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 naturally run One UI 6 (review), which is based on Android 14. Please read the linked test to get a comprehensive impression of Android 14 on the two new mid-range phones. In terms of updates, the mid-range range cannot yet keep up with the seven years of the Galaxy S24 family. However, considering five years of security patches and four years of major Android/One UI updates, we really can't complain.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Battery and fast charging

There is nothing new to report in terms of battery life: Samsung continues to install 5,000 mAh batteries in its mid-range phones and does not include a charger. Charging is done with compatible adapters with up to a modest 25 W.

This quote comes from my esteemed colleague Rubens, who wrote exactly these sentences last year about the A34 and A54. If Samsung is unimaginative, doesn't work on capacity or charging speed, and continues to not stuff chargers in the box, I don't see why I should bother with this section anymore.

Galaxy A55 Galaxy A35 Galaxy A54 Galaxy A34 5 minutes 9% 5% 9% 10 minutes 18% 15% 10% 20 minutes 36% 19% 30 minutes 53% ~50% 29% 51% 1 hour 85% 57% 85% Full charge 1h33 1h15 < 2h 1h24 PC Mark Battery test 14h59

13395 points 13h30

12h31

13477 11h53



In practice, expect a tiny bit better battery life from the Galaxy A55, both compared to the A35 and their predecessors, but nothing really noticeable in real life. Both phones can offer up to two days of battery life with moderate usage, and a single day with heavy GPS and screen time.

Charging times will obviously depend on the power adapter available. In the best-case scenario with a 25 W charger, you will need between 1h15 and 1h30 for a full charge, with a 50% battery capacity reached after 30 minutes of charging according to our reviews.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Price and availability

So, finally, a category that you can start with a real change: Namely, both smartphones have become cheaper, at least in Europe. It's not a spectacular price reduction, but at least the Galaxy A35 (from 379 euros) and the Galaxy A55 (from 479 euros) are each reasonably cheaper than the 2023 models. Pricing and availability in the US, meanwhile, is still unknown, with no signs of Samsung even selling the phones in North America.

Galaxy A models and prices Model Memory Model Price Samsung Galaxy A35 128 GB €379,00 Samsung Galaxy A35 256 GB €449,00 Samsung Galaxy A55 128 GB €479,00 Samsung Galaxy A55 256 GB €529,00 US pricing and storage options are still unconfirmed

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs. Galaxy A55: Conclusion

A more cynical version of me might have greeted you at the beginning with a sentence like "Same, same, but different". Because there are simply a lot of things that haven't evolved or haven't changed significantly, in Samsung's new mid-range. But this is the mellow and chastened version writing here, and it believes that we can't expect a product to make huge technological leaps every year.

After all, we want to use the devices for longer and become more sustainable—so we can look forward to five years of security updates and four major Android versions. That's healthier than if we had to be annoyed today that the mid-range models we bought a year ago are now devalued by significantly more powerful phones.

Which color would you like? / © nextpit

The upgrades are small not only between the Galaxy A55 and A35 but also in comparison to their predecessors, with nothing sticking out as a reason to upgrade. It is true that the Galaxy A55 can be faster in certain tasks—particularly in gaming—but our reviewers didn't feel it was a good enough argument—together with its metal frame—to justify the price difference.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A55 Good Good AMOLED screen

Good performance in apps and games

The best update policy in the category Bad Some bloatware

Slow battery charging

No headphone jack Samsung Galaxy A55

That is why the Galaxy A35 received an extra half-star in our review compared to the more expensive A55. Both phones can do the same things and will receive security updates for the same period. That doesn't seem to justify the 25% price jump, but of course, future sales can tilt the balance back in favor of the Galaxy A55.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A35 Good Stylish and above all high-quality new look

Solid performance in everyday use and in mobile games

Useful cameras

Up to five years of security updates

Water and dust-proof Bad Slow quick charging

No wireless charging

Cameras not well coordinated Samsung Galaxy A35

Has Samsung brought an update here that you can be happy with? Or were your expectations perhaps higher beforehand? Please let us know.