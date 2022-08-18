This Android puzzle game is currently free instead of $1.99

Our free app recommendation for today is Oxxo, an intense puzzle game. If you're the kind of person who likes puzzles, you'll love this game. Oxxo is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of $2.19.

Oxxo has a 4.7 star rating on the Play Store with over 1,000 reviews and 10,000 downloads.

This promotion expires in 4 days.

This game does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

When I got home last night, I started searching for an app to recommend to you today and I came across Oxxo. This puzzle game is so immersive and interesting that I didn't even notice the 45-minute ride home. Check out this game with a minimalist design and mesmerizing soundtrack, which was made by a developer famous for his puzzles.

Why is this free game worth it?

Do you want to kill time while waiting for something or do you simply like puzzle games? If you answered in the affirmative, then Oxxo is ideal for you. It's a puzzle game with a clear interface that gets straight to the point. Your objective will be to move blocks in order to group those with the same symbol.

Once you have completed the first steps, you will discover new options for manipulating the objects, which are explained in a clear manner. As you progress, your spatial perception will be put to the test as the difficulty level increases, requiring you to think harder each time.