Never Worry Of Blackouts Again: Anker's Solix C1000 is $579 Off

Anker Solix C1000 deal
With frequent power outages happening lately, a portable power station can be a reliable backup source. If you're in the market for one, Anker's popular entries are on sale on Amazon. For instance, the Solix C1000 has returned to its second-best price of $599 after ticking the $400 coupon before checkout.

There is also an option to pair it with a 100-watt solar panel, and the solar generator set now sets you back at $749, down $579 from the usual of $1,328.

Why we recommend the Anker Solix C1000 over other power cubes

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of its power stations with expandable capacities. The unit features a 1,056 Wh battery capacity, which you can double through extra battery packs. Its cell chemistry uses LFP or lithium iron phosphate, delivering a longer lifespan than conventional lithium cells. Anker says it can retain most of its health even after 3,000 cycles.

It is rated with 1,800 watts and 2,400 watts of surge power. This means it can energize many high-powered appliances in your home or RV. Plus, it has a built-in UPS for seamless switching during outages, protecting sensitive appliances and equipment.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator with expandable capacity. / © Anker

There is also a wide range of ports, including six AC sockets and multiple USB-A and USB-C ports. A useful touch is a wide LED light bar with adjustable luminosity and a bright and legible LCD screen. You can manage the power station remotely through the mobile app.

The Solix C1000 charges fast, fully refilling its juice from 0 percent in under an hour. Apart from charging it using a car's supply, it can be charged with solar panels as well, which can be handy if you're outdoors and away from the mains.

Are you planning to take advantage of this offer? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000? We're eager to hear your plans.

