It is that time of the week once again and as with all other weekends, we are back with a selection of paid apps that are free for a limited time for Android and iOS. Keep reading to see the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Simple App Locker ( $0.99 ): Can't wait for the new Private Space feature in Android 15? This app brings the option today by creating a protected folder with apps which is only displayed after you unlock it with a PIN or fingerprint confirmation.

): Can't wait for the new Private Space feature in Android 15? This app brings the option today by creating a protected folder with apps which is only displayed after you unlock it with a PIN or fingerprint confirmation. Contact Edge side bar ( $0.99 ): Just as the name says, create a shortcut for your favorite contacts to quickly call them from the edge of the screen.

): Just as the name says, create a shortcut for your favorite contacts to quickly call them from the edge of the screen. Watermark ( $0.99 ): Mark your illustrations or pictures with your logo or a customized message for sharing on messengers or social media.

): Mark your illustrations or pictures with your logo or a customized message for sharing on messengers or social media. Compress Video ( $2.99 ): Gain some free storage back by converting your saved videos with a small quality loss.

Free Android games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): A beautiful RPG that presents itself as a "rogue-like with dungeon-crawling elements", but plays like a traditional turn-based strategy title from the good old days.

): A beautiful RPG that presents itself as a "rogue-like with dungeon-crawling elements", but plays like a traditional turn-based strategy title from the good old days. Shadow Knight ( $0.99 ): Hack and slash your way through hordes of creatures from the dark in this stylish, yet simple, side scroller.

): Hack and slash your way through hordes of creatures from the dark in this stylish, yet simple, side scroller. Undead City ( $0.99 ): A quirky and fun take on the zombie apocalypse trope, use your probably-copyright-infringing characters to defeat the undead (before the lawyers at Disney or Shueisha take the game down).

): A quirky and fun take on the zombie apocalypse trope, use your probably-copyright-infringing characters to defeat the undead (before the lawyers at Disney or Shueisha take the game down). Stickman Legends Offline ( $1.99 ): Another side-scroller action game, light up the screen with big and bold attacks on everything that stands in your way.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Cloud Opener ( $1.99 ): No, this app won't clear a rainy day, but it will open your files stored at iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and other cloud providers.

): No, this app won't clear a rainy day, but it will open your files stored at iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and other cloud providers. Gobble: Go Cold Turkey ( $49.99 ): Tired of the Duo owl on your language learning? Try this other aviary option that promises to keep you concentrated on your learning.

): Tired of the Duo owl on your language learning? Try this other aviary option that promises to keep you concentrated on your learning. Picloom Photo Editor ( $2.99 ): Do quick edits on your iPhone or iPad to remove backgrounds, adjust framing, brightness, and more.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): A beautiful RPG that presents itself as a "rogue-like with dungeon-crawling elements", but plays like a traditional turn-based strategy title from the good old days.

): A beautiful RPG that presents itself as a "rogue-like with dungeon-crawling elements", but plays like a traditional turn-based strategy title from the good old days. Sleeping Guy ( $3.99 ): An immersive puzzle set in your dreams—or maybe a nightmare—in which you have to save your loved one.

): An immersive puzzle set in your dreams—or maybe a nightmare—in which you have to save your loved one. Missing Mark ( $0.99 ): A pixelated survival horror game? Don't let the charming graphics lower your guard, there are plenty of scares lurking around the rooms.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.