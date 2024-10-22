Samsung has rolled out an update to its Health mobile app, introducing two new features, including barcode scanning to simplify food tracking, while also expanding the availability of an existing tool. This update offers users additional ways to manage their health and wellness directly from their Galaxy devices .

Effortless Food Logging with Barcode Scanning

One of the key features in the update is the addition of barcode scanning, designed to enhance the app's meal-tracking capabilities. This tool allows users to quickly log their food by scanning barcodes or QR codes on food packaging. The app automatically records the food's name, calorie count, and other nutritional information.

Users can also adjust the serving size and calorie intake, as well as save frequently eaten items to a favorites list for easy access.

Samsung's Health app is getting barcode scanning feature for easier food logging / © nextpit

Currently, the barcode scanning feature is available in the U.S. and select European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. Samsung plans to expand this feature to more regions in the future.

Health Records: A New Way to Track Your Medical History

The second major feature is the introduction of Health Records, a new section in the app that allows users to access and track their medical records from clinics and hospitals.

This includes everything from lab results and immunization records to vital signs and medical visits. The app also provides insights and recommended next steps for ongoing treatments or medications.

Samsung's Health app introduces Health Records, where you can view past and current hospital and clinic visits. / © Samsung

In the U.S., Samsung has partnered with providers such as b.well Connected Health, Cerner Health, and Epic Systems to integrate electronic health records into the app.

Also worth a read: How to use menstrual cycle tracking on your Samsung phone

Expanded Medications Tracking Feature

In addition to the two new features, Samsung is expanding its medications tracking functionality to users in South Korea and India.

This feature helps users monitor their medication schedules, including reminders for upcoming doses and details about potential side effects or food interactions. The app also offers a visual search function, making it easier to add medications by name.

Availability and Compatibility

Samsung's updated Health app is now rolling out to Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and other compatible Android devices.

What new features would you like to see added to Samsung's Health app? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!