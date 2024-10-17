Hot topics

Google Flights Now Highlights the Cheapest (and Least Cozy) Trips

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Flights cheapest feature filter launch
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google has recently enhanced its Google Flights service, adding features such as displaying carbon emissions for trips and allowing users to find flights via a map. The latter feature gained attention when users discovered they could easily find cheaper airfare compared to other platforms. Now, Google is expanding this feature with a new dedicated tab.

In a blog post, the tech giant introduced a new search filter called "Cheapest," designed to display flights at even lower prices. This filter will appear in a dedicated tab alongside the familiar "Best" tab that users are accustomed to seeing.

Cheaper Flights but With Trade-offs

Google refers to these low-cost options as "creative itineraries." Many of the cheapest flights may involve self-transfers, longer layovers, additional connections, or a mix of different airlines and travel agents. These are common trade-offs when opting for budget-friendly travel alternatives.

Google Flights gets new Cheapest tab
Google Flights' Cheapest tab will show the cheaper airline flights, though, possibly with longer layovers and require self-transfer. / © Google, Edit by nextpit

When sorted, each itinerary is presented on a card. The top section lists the best departing flights in the cheap category, while cheaper options appear below, with the cheapest flights highlighted in green and positioned at the top of this section.

Selecting a card redirects users to a detailed flight schedule, along with links to the airline or booking channel where they can complete their reservations and make payments.

Google announced that this new sorting feature will be available in the U.S. starting this week, with plans to roll it out to other regions in the coming weeks. Users can access it through google.com/travel/flights on both desktop and mobile. It’s also possible that Google will integrate this feature into its main Search tool in the future.

Do you book your flights using apps, or do you prefer direct searches on the web? We'd love to hear about your booking experiences.

Source: Google

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing