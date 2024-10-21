Hot topics

Google Photos: How to Back Up and Sync File Folders on the Web

Google Photos How to Upload and Back Up File Folders Step By Step
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google Photos is pre-installed on almost all Android phones and tablets, making it a popular app to back up and edit photos. It has received new features periodically like detecting AI images and support for Ultra HDR editing. Now, Google has introduced a new capability to automatically back up and sync photos from your computer to the cloud and add them into albums for easy management.

Google's official photo backup app already offers seamless backup solutions for media, though this is limited to the photos and videos in your gallery or manually uploading those items.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Photos on the web has gained a new tool for backing up folders and automatically uploading those added photos and videos. Users can also create a dedicated album for each folder for quicker access from the left toolbar and easier management of the media files like removing or adding them.

How Google Photos' back up folders feature works

Presently, the feature is rolling out to Chrome on Windows and Mac computers, which means that it takes a few days or weeks before it can reach many users. It's not available on Chrome for mobile even if you use the desktop version. But if you have the feature available, it works similarly to Google Drive's backup feature but for photos and videos.

Here's a brief guide on how to use it

  1. Open Google Photos on the web.
  2. Click on the Upload button on the top right.
  3. Select Back up file folders.
  4. Click on Add folder.
  5. In the pop-up window, browse from the folders on your computer.
  6. To proceed, confirm by clicking on View files on the pop-up box and wait for the upload to finish.
  7. On the lower left bottom, click on the Add to album button to create a new album for the folder.
  8. Name your album and tap the Done button to save your changes.
Google Photos file folders sync and backup feature
Click on the Upload button. © nextpit
Google Photos upload and backup file folders
Select Back up file folders. © nextpit
Google Photos back up and upload file folders feature
Confirm to continue backing up file folders. © nextpit
Google Photos backup and upload file folders feature
You can add the new file folders and photos and videos on it into an album for easy access. © nextpit

Managing these added folders is quite spotty as there are no direct shortcuts to them. Hence, it is recommended to add them to a new album right after uploading them. Once you have the folder in an album, you can then view them in the Album list on the left sticky toolbar.

Which photo backup app are you using on your device? Do you have other tips to suggest for managing files in the cloud? Share with us in the comments.

Via: 9to5Google

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

