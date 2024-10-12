This Ear Care Tool Completely Changed My Perspective on Ear Health

As a huge fan of the precision approach to healthcare, I was immediately interested in testing the EarVision Complete device when I first saw its launch press release during IFA 2024. Fortunately, I received the new ear care device to test, and although I'm outside my comfort zone when it comes to testing digital health devices, I learned a lot from this wax-cleaning tool, and I’ll share everything with you.

User Experience & Comfort Smart gadgets are increasingly transforming everyday tasks, and the EarVision Complete is a reflection of this shift in ear care. Essentially, this is a high-tech ear-cleaning tool aimed at making personal hygiene more informed and potentially safer—and it does just that . With its compact and practical design, this ear cleaning device stores all the tools required for complete ear hygiene. / © nextpit A key feature is its flexible, high-definition camera that syncs with your smartphone, providing a real-time view inside the ear canal. This technology moves beyond traditional cotton swabs by offering visual guidance during ear cleaning, which may reduce guesswork and enhance safety. Inside the EarVision, you'll find medical-grade, child-safe plugs, precision tweezers, and a liquid delivery tool, ensuring you have everything needed for complete ear hygiene. / © nextpit Together with the camera, we get medical-grade silicone tips and precision tweezers to assist with thorough earwax removal. The built-in UV sterilizer is a significant feature, intended to keep the tools sanitized both before and after use, which could be beneficial for families sharing the device. The kit I tested includes attachments for different ear sizes, including options intended for children, which suggests it's designed with families in mind. However, I'm uncertain about the appropriate age for using this device safely. Bebird Ear Cleaning Kits in Elegant Cases / © nextpit According to Bebird, the tool is suitable for all ages, including children, but the product page doesn't specify a minimum or maximum age limit. This lack of clear age guidelines makes me question its suitability for younger users. One thing is certain: the device comes with child-safe plugs. You can use these plugs to limit how deep the tool goes into the ear according to the measurement of the child's ear canal, making it safer to use on children. The EarVision comes with child-safe plugs. You can use these plugs to limit how deep the tool goes into the ear, making it safer to use on children. / © nextpit Operating the EarVision Complete is straightforward. There's no complicated setup—just select the tip you want to use, turn on the device, and start cleaning. Inside the box, you'll find an instruction manual that clearly explains each tip, making it straightforward to choose the right one for your needs. The companion app also offers tutorial videos that quickly teach you how to use the device effectively. However, using this device definitely comes with a learning curve. The ear canal is sensitive, and navigating the camera requires a gentle touch. Honestly, maneuvering it is challenging, and every time I use it, it takes a few minutes to get the hang of the movements and positioning. I'm hopeful that with time and practice, it'll become a bit simpler. Once I got past the initial hesitation of inserting a camera into my ear, the experience was comfortable with no discomfort. I've been using it on my own, and since my ears don't produce much wax, I clean them every three to four weeks. Each session takes about ten minutes to reacquaint myself with the device, but that's manageable.

App Functionality & Connectivity The EarVision Complete connects to your smartphone over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi frequency, streaming live video from its HD camera directly to your screen. When using it with the iPhone 16 we just tested, I noticed it requires disconnecting from your regular Wi-Fi network. While I'm used to this kind of setup, the app handles most of the work automatically—you just need to grant permission for Bebird to join the Wi-Fi network . This connection method does introduce some latency issues. At times, your hand movements are faster than the real-time image on your phone's display. For me, this was only troublesome when I was feeling impatient, but depending on your connection, it could become more irritating. The app itself offers valuable features but has room for improvement in its user interface. It reminds me of the Zepp Health app UI, with boxy feature icons and pastel colors. Design choices aside, the app is intuitive and user-friendly. My main criticism is the absence of a battery level indicator for the EarVision camera within the app—that would be a much-appreciated addition. Bebird App Wi-Fi Connection Alert © nextpit The App Companion Home Page for the Bebird EarVision Complete/Home 30S Series Ear Picker Device. © nextpit Bebird App Mode Selection Screen © nextpit Bebird Ear Cleaning Device Camera Setup Options © nextpit The Bebird device has an option to change the brightness of the camera LED light. © nextpit Bebird Ear Spoon Lens Correction Screen © nextpit I am removing the wax from my right ear canal. © nextpit Here I am removing the wax from my left ear canal. © nextpit Bebird Experience Function: Ear Care Features © nextpit Bebird Ear Device: Start Disinfection Process © nextpit You can save pictures and videos, and even organize them into clusters within the app. Everything is private and secure. © nextpit Telehealth Feature What truly sets the EarVision Complete apart from other devices is its integration of telehealth support. While I haven't personally tested this feature with a professional, the ability to have a remote consultation and share recorded videos of your ear canal adds a whole new level of convenience. The consultation feature, called “Sharing Mode,” requires both parties to download the Bebird app. You share a code, and the video call connects. From what I understand, you'll need a cellular data plan for this to work smoothly. Living in Berlin, where securing a doctor's appointment can be challenging, I see this as a game-changer. For those with persistent ear issues, a device like the EarVision Complete could be invaluable. But the real question is: Is the camera quality good enough for this purpose? Bebird App: Sharing mode for video calls with health professionals. © nextpit You can generate an invitation for video calls and share it via WhatsApp. © nextpit From my colleague Ruben's side of the video call: Bebird Video Sharing Invitation. © nextpit From my side of the video call: Waiting for Connection. © nextpit From Ruben's side of the video call: Waiting for Connection. © nextpit From my side of the video call: Bebird Camera Access Request Notification © nextpit From my side of the video call: Bebird Ear Inspection in Progress © nextpit From Ruben's side of the video call: Bebird Ear Inspection in Progress © nextpit

Performance & Effectiveness With a 10-megapixel resolution and a compact 3.1 mm lens, the EarVision provides a clear and detailed images of the ear canal. This allows you to see exactly what's happening inside, potentially making ear cleaning more precise and effective. A white LED light at the tip of the camera improves the view area for a better viewing experience . Adjusting the image is straightforward thanks to the app's options for controlling light brightness inside the ear canal. It also guides you through calibrating the device to ensure proper positioning and alignment on your display—a feature I found particularly helpful. Every time I use the EarVision, I'm able to see my eardrum and capture detailed images. However, the results often appear overprocessed. For a consumer device, though, the image quality is satisfactory, and I can clearly see my earwax. The camera is hidden inside the tube and is accompanied by a small sterilization-grade LED light. / © nextpit When it comes to cleaning efficiency—the main focus of my test—I initially spent about an hour removing earwax with the EarVision Complete. Since I wasn't accustomed to this method, it took longer, but I was satisfied with the results each time. Compared to traditional methods like cotton swabs, cleaning cloths, and ear drops, I'm pleased with its effectiveness; it feels more thorough. After my last cleaning session, I noticed that my earwax appeared healthier than ever before. At the end of the day, it serves its intended purpose—but it's not on the same level as a medically certified device. That said, it's clear the device would benefit from a higher-quality camera. However, upgrading the camera would likely increase the price, which currently sits at $150 for this family-friendly hub. If you don't intend to share it with others, you can get the same camera quality for a third of the price by opting for the Bebird M9 S.

Battery Life & Charging In terms of battery performance, the EarVision can handle a full cleaning session, which in my case was around 60 minutes. Officially, the battery life is up to 75 minutes. At the end of the day, assuming the device will be used for more than one person, I believe it could benefit from an extended battery life . To fully recharge the 300 mAh battery, simply connect it via the USB-C port—it takes no longer than one hour. This means you can use any of your chargers, from smartphone adapters to personal computers. The device has an LED light at the top that turns off when it's fully charged. The USB-C port is protected by the cap on the top of the pen that charges the camera. / © nextpit

Key Specifications Technical Specifications Device Bebird EarVision Complete Image Camera Resolution 10 Megapixels Lens Size 3.1 mm Intelligent Orientation 9-axis gyroscope LED Lights 3x White, 1x Blue, 1x UV Sterilization Battery Capacity 300 mAh Lithium Battery Maximum Working Time 75 minutes Charging Port Type-C Wi-Fi Frequency 2.4 GHz App Compatibility iOS & Android