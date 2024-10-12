This Ear Care Tool Completely Changed My Perspective on Ear Health

Hot topics

As a huge fan of the precision approach to healthcare, I was immediately interested in testing the EarVision Complete device when I first saw its launch press release during IFA 2024. Fortunately, I received the new ear care device to test, and although I'm outside my comfort zone when it comes to testing digital health devices, I learned a lot from this wax-cleaning tool, and I’ll share everything with you.

EarVision Complete

Good

  • HD camera for precise and safer cleaning
  • Built-In UV sterilizer keeps tools hygienic after use
  • Telehealth support enables remote consultations

Bad

  • Requires time to become comfortable using the device effectively
  • Frequent charging required
  • Initial smartphone pairing can be challenging
  • More expensive than basic ear-cleaning tools
In a nutshell

I find it fascinating when something shifts our perspective on life, and that's precisely what the Bebird EarVision Complete—also known as Home 30S—represents to me at this moment. I've been diving headfirst into the digital health topic here at nextpit, and at this point, I believe I'm quite versed in distinguishing what's legitimate from what's not. This ear-cleaning tool definitely falls into the legitimate category.

When it comes to ear care, I realized I had been fundamentally wrong. I knew that cotton swabs should be avoided, so I stopped using them a long time ago. However, I never took the time to research the topic further, and I was only cleaning the outer part of my ear, avoiding the ear canal entirely—another mistake, as I’ve now learned.

A white bebird-home-30s device with three attachments in a box, alongside an outer packaging box.
In the EarVision Complete Kit, you receive three different sets, each tailored for a specific group: kids, adults, and the elderly. / © nextpit

The EarVision Complete is an open-door tool for almost anyone reading this article who is willing to pay around $150 for the complete kit (plus shipping). It features a camera with sufficient quality to show your ear canal and inner ear, making tasks like wax removal and precise fluid application much easier. And most importantly, it connects to your phone and lets you take pictures and record videos.

Even though I find this technology affordable, it's still pricier than basic ear-cleaning tools like ear picks, which are traditional in East Asia. Unlike cotton swabs that can push earwax deeper, ear picks offer a safer cleaning option. And despite safety concerns, ear picks are gaining popularity as part of the growing trend in DIY health monitoring.

User Experience & Comfort

Smart gadgets are increasingly transforming everyday tasks, and the EarVision Complete is a reflection of this shift in ear care. Essentially, this is a high-tech ear-cleaning tool aimed at making personal hygiene more informed and potentially safer—and it does just that .

A white Bebird device with a rounded design and logo on the front, positioned against a dark background.
With its compact and practical design, this ear cleaning device stores all the tools required for complete ear hygiene. / © nextpit

A key feature is its flexible, high-definition camera that syncs with your smartphone, providing a real-time view inside the ear canal. This technology moves beyond traditional cotton swabs by offering visual guidance during ear cleaning, which may reduce guesswork and enhance safety.

Disassembled parts of a Bebird home cleaning device on a gray surface.
Inside the EarVision, you'll find medical-grade, child-safe plugs, precision tweezers, and a liquid delivery tool, ensuring you have everything needed for complete ear hygiene. / © nextpit

Together with the camera, we get medical-grade silicone tips and precision tweezers to assist with thorough earwax removal. The built-in UV sterilizer is a significant feature, intended to keep the tools sanitized both before and after use, which could be beneficial for families sharing the device.

The kit I tested includes attachments for different ear sizes, including options intended for children, which suggests it's designed with families in mind. However, I'm uncertain about the appropriate age for using this device safely.

Three white cases containing various ear cleaning tools and attachments.
Bebird Ear Cleaning Kits in Elegant Cases / © nextpit

According to Bebird, the tool is suitable for all ages, including children, but the product page doesn't specify a minimum or maximum age limit. This lack of clear age guidelines makes me question its suitability for younger users.

One thing is certain: the device comes with child-safe plugs. You can use these plugs to limit how deep the tool goes into the ear according to the measurement of the child's ear canal, making it safer to use on children.

Close-up of a bebird home ear cleaning tool with a blue tip and silver metal shaft.
The EarVision comes with child-safe plugs. You can use these plugs to limit how deep the tool goes into the ear, making it safer to use on children. / © nextpit

Operating the EarVision Complete is straightforward. There's no complicated setup—just select the tip you want to use, turn on the device, and start cleaning. Inside the box, you'll find an instruction manual that clearly explains each tip, making it straightforward to choose the right one for your needs. The companion app also offers tutorial videos that quickly teach you how to use the device effectively.

However, using this device definitely comes with a learning curve. The ear canal is sensitive, and navigating the camera requires a gentle touch. Honestly, maneuvering it is challenging, and every time I use it, it takes a few minutes to get the hang of the movements and positioning. I'm hopeful that with time and practice, it'll become a bit simpler.

Once I got past the initial hesitation of inserting a camera into my ear, the experience was comfortable with no discomfort. I've been using it on my own, and since my ears don't produce much wax, I clean them every three to four weeks. Each session takes about ten minutes to reacquaint myself with the device, but that's manageable.

App Functionality & Connectivity

The EarVision Complete connects to your smartphone over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi frequency, streaming live video from its HD camera directly to your screen. When using it with the iPhone 16 we just tested, I noticed it requires disconnecting from your regular Wi-Fi network. While I'm used to this kind of setup, the app handles most of the work automatically—you just need to grant permission for Bebird to join the Wi-Fi network .

This connection method does introduce some latency issues. At times, your hand movements are faster than the real-time image on your phone's display. For me, this was only troublesome when I was feeling impatient, but depending on your connection, it could become more irritating.

The app itself offers valuable features but has room for improvement in its user interface. It reminds me of the Zepp Health app UI, with boxy feature icons and pastel colors. Design choices aside, the app is intuitive and user-friendly. My main criticism is the absence of a battery level indicator for the EarVision camera within the app—that would be a much-appreciated addition.

Bebird app notification to join Wi-Fi network 'bebird-HOME 30S-105692'.
Bebird App Wi-Fi Connection Alert © nextpit
Bebird app interface showing Home 30S Series ear cleaning tool with 'Go' button.
The App Companion Home Page for the Bebird EarVision Complete/Home 30S Series Ear Picker Device. © nextpit
Mobile interface displaying mode selection for Bebird: Clean, Lover, Child, Elderly.
Bebird App Mode Selection Screen © nextpit
Close-up of a Bebird device interface showing options like 'Ear Clean Album' and 'Adjust Brightness'.
Bebird Ear Cleaning Device Camera Setup Options © nextpit
Close-up of a Bebird device with a control slider and a clean mode indicator on a smartphone screen.
The Bebird device has an option to change the brightness of the camera LED light. © nextpit
Lens correction interface showing instructions for aligning an ear spoon.
Bebird Ear Spoon Lens Correction Screen © nextpit
Close-up view of an ear canal with wax removal tool, displayed on a mobile screen.
I am removing the wax from my right ear canal. © nextpit
A close-up view of an ear canal displayed on a phone screen, showing wax and hair.
Here I am removing the wax from my left ear canal. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying Bebird app features: ear canal disinfection, navigation, assessment, sharing.
Bebird Experience Function: Ear Care Features © nextpit
Device insertion instructions for ear canal disinfection on a mobile screen.
Bebird Ear Device: Start Disinfection Process © nextpit
Bebird app interface showing images of ear cleaning procedures.
You can save pictures and videos, and even organize them into clusters within the app. Everything is private and secure. © nextpit

Telehealth Feature

What truly sets the EarVision Complete apart from other devices is its integration of telehealth support. While I haven't personally tested this feature with a professional, the ability to have a remote consultation and share recorded videos of your ear canal adds a whole new level of convenience.

The consultation feature, called “Sharing Mode,” requires both parties to download the Bebird app. You share a code, and the video call connects. From what I understand, you'll need a cellular data plan for this to work smoothly.

Living in Berlin, where securing a doctor's appointment can be challenging, I see this as a game-changer. For those with persistent ear issues, a device like the EarVision Complete could be invaluable.

But the real question is: Is the camera quality good enough for this purpose?

Bebird app screen showing sharing mode and invitation to invite friends for ear cleaning videos.
Bebird App: Sharing mode for video calls with health professionals. © nextpit
Logo of Bebird featuring a colorful bird design on a black background.
You can generate an invitation for video calls and share it via WhatsApp. © nextpit
Bebird app showing a video sharing invitation from a friend to clean ears together.
From my colleague Ruben's side of the video call: Bebird Video Sharing Invitation. © nextpit
Bebird app screen in sharing mode, waiting for connection, with options to invite again or view tutorial.
From my side of the video call: Waiting for Connection. © nextpit
Video call interface with a user connected, waiting for a friend to share an ear cleaning video.
From Ruben's side of the video call: Waiting for Connection. © nextpit
A smartphone screen showing a camera access request from the app 'bebird'.
From my side of the video call: Bebird Camera Access Request Notification © nextpit
A phone screen displaying a video call with an image of an ear and a 'Friend turned...' message.
From my side of the video call: Bebird Ear Inspection in Progress © nextpit
From Ruben's side of the video call: Bebird Ear Inspection in Progress
From Ruben's side of the video call: Bebird Ear Inspection in Progress © nextpit

Performance & Effectiveness

With a 10-megapixel resolution and a compact 3.1 mm lens, the EarVision provides a clear and detailed images of the ear canal. This allows you to see exactly what's happening inside, potentially making ear cleaning more precise and effective. A white LED light at the tip of the camera improves the view area for a better viewing experience .

Adjusting the image is straightforward thanks to the app's options for controlling light brightness inside the ear canal. It also guides you through calibrating the device to ensure proper positioning and alignment on your display—a feature I found particularly helpful.

Every time I use the EarVision, I'm able to see my eardrum and capture detailed images. However, the results often appear overprocessed. For a consumer device, though, the image quality is satisfactory, and I can clearly see my earwax.

A close-up of a Bebird ear cleaning device with a small light at the tip.
The camera is hidden inside the tube and is accompanied by a small sterilization-grade LED light. / © nextpit

When it comes to cleaning efficiency—the main focus of my test—I initially spent about an hour removing earwax with the EarVision Complete. Since I wasn't accustomed to this method, it took longer, but I was satisfied with the results each time.

Compared to traditional methods like cotton swabs, cleaning cloths, and ear drops, I'm pleased with its effectiveness; it feels more thorough. After my last cleaning session, I noticed that my earwax appeared healthier than ever before.

At the end of the day, it serves its intended purpose—but it's not on the same level as a medically certified device.

That said, it's clear the device would benefit from a higher-quality camera. However, upgrading the camera would likely increase the price, which currently sits at $150 for this family-friendly hub. If you don't intend to share it with others, you can get the same camera quality for a third of the price by opting for the Bebird M9 S.

Battery Life & Charging

In terms of battery performance, the EarVision can handle a full cleaning session, which in my case was around 60 minutes. Officially, the battery life is up to 75 minutes. At the end of the day, assuming the device will be used for more than one person, I believe it could benefit from an extended battery life .

To fully recharge the 300 mAh battery, simply connect it via the USB-C port—it takes no longer than one hour. This means you can use any of your chargers, from smartphone adapters to personal computers. The device has an LED light at the top that turns off when it's fully charged.

A sleek white tool with a glowing blue light, resting on a dark surface.
The USB-C port is protected by the cap on the top of the pen that charges the camera. / © nextpit

Key Specifications

  Technical Specifications
Device Bebird EarVision Complete
Image A white Bebird device designed for ear cleaning with a circular center and two side handles.
Camera Resolution
  • 10 Megapixels
Lens Size
  • 3.1 mm
Intelligent Orientation
  • 9-axis gyroscope
LED Lights
  • 3x White, 1x Blue, 1x UV Sterilization
Battery Capacity
  • 300 mAh Lithium Battery
Maximum Working Time
  • 75 minutes
Charging Port
  • Type-C
Wi-Fi Frequency
  • 2.4 GHz
App Compatibility
  • iOS & Android

Conclusion

The EarVision Complete has truly transformed my approach to ear health. Despite its higher price point and initial learning curve, the device offers a unique combination of technology and practicality that elevates personal hygiene routines. The ability to see inside your ear in real-time not only makes cleaning more effective but also adds a layer of safety that traditional methods lack.

While there are areas for improvement—such as enhancing the camera quality and extending battery life—the overall benefits outweigh the drawbacks. Features like the built-in UV sterilizer and telehealth support add significant value, especially for families and tech enthusiasts interested in proactive health management.

In the end, if you're willing to invest in a device that brings precision and innovation to ear care, the EarVision Complete is a worthy addition to your health gadget arsenal. It doesn't just clean your ears; it offers peace of mind by making ear care safer and more informed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and reflects the author's personal experience. It is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional with any questions about medical conditions or health goals.

 

