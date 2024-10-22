Apple Watch Could Soon Unlock and Start Tesla EVs Remotely

Apple might soon expand its digital car key feature to include the Apple Watch , allowing users to unlock and start Tesla electric vehicles remotely. This potential upgrade was hinted at in new code strings found in the latest Tesla app update.

Currently, Tesla's digital car key feature is compatible with several iPhone models, starting from the iPhone XS and newer, and works with most Tesla EV models. Now, it seems Apple Watches will also gain this capability, alongside a dedicated Tesla wearable app.

According to code discovered by Electrek in the Tesla app, there are references suggesting that Apple is working on integrating Tesla’s digital car key into its smartwatches.

Specific code lines like “watch_app_pairing_state_remotely_signing_add_key_command” and “watch_app_ble_peripheral” point to the use of Bluetooth LE, as well as ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Upcoming Tesla App for the Apple Watch

Separately, MacRumors uncovered more hidden code in the Tesla mobile app, indicating the development of a dedicated Tesla app for the Apple Watch. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously hinted at this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in March.

While it's unclear when the Tesla app for the Apple Watch will officially launch, there is speculation about which models will be compatible with this feature. It’s likely that watches updated to watchOS 11—such as the Watch SE (2nd gen), Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 2 (review)—will be supported.

Setting up the Tesla digital car key on an iPhone currently involves using the Tesla app to generate a digital key, which is then added to the Apple Wallet app. A similar setup process will likely apply to the Apple Watch.

It's worth noting that third-party Apple Watch apps already offer some Tesla digital car key functionality, mirroring basic features like remote control. However, a standalone official Tesla app could provide a broader range of controls, enhanced security, and additional tools.

