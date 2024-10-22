Hot topics

Apple Watch Could Soon Unlock and Start Tesla EVs Remotely

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch Ultra 2 Test WristX
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple might soon expand its digital car key feature to include the Apple Watch, allowing users to unlock and start Tesla electric vehicles remotely. This potential upgrade was hinted at in new code strings found in the latest Tesla app update.

Currently, Tesla's digital car key feature is compatible with several iPhone models, starting from the iPhone XS and newer, and works with most Tesla EV models. Now, it seems Apple Watches will also gain this capability, alongside a dedicated Tesla wearable app.

According to code discovered by Electrek in the Tesla app, there are references suggesting that Apple is working on integrating Tesla’s digital car key into its smartwatches.

Specific code lines like “watch_app_pairing_state_remotely_signing_add_key_command” and “watch_app_ble_peripheral” point to the use of Bluetooth LE, as well as ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Upcoming Tesla App for the Apple Watch

Separately, MacRumors uncovered more hidden code in the Tesla mobile app, indicating the development of a dedicated Tesla app for the Apple Watch. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously hinted at this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in March.

While it's unclear when the Tesla app for the Apple Watch will officially launch, there is speculation about which models will be compatible with this feature. It’s likely that watches updated to watchOS 11—such as the Watch SE (2nd gen), Watch Series 10, and Watch Ultra 2 (review)—will be supported.

Setting up the Tesla digital car key on an iPhone currently involves using the Tesla app to generate a digital key, which is then added to the Apple Wallet app. A similar setup process will likely apply to the Apple Watch.

It's worth noting that third-party Apple Watch apps already offer some Tesla digital car key functionality, mirroring basic features like remote control. However, a standalone official Tesla app could provide a broader range of controls, enhanced security, and additional tools.

Are you excited about the possibility of an official Tesla app and digital car key feature for the Apple Watch? Please let us know your thoughts!

Via: MacRumors Source: Electrek

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing