Soundcore Space One Pro Review: A Pro-found Myth

7 min read
nextpit Soundcore Space One Test
© nextpit
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

Soundcore, Anker's audio brand, recently released a new pair of high-end Bluetooth headphones: the Soundcore Space One Pro. With this $199.99 model, Anker shifted the gear by a notch. We lose a little in terms of value-for-money proposition but despite some shortcomings, the Soundcore Space One Pro offers an experience worthy of Bose or Sony headphones that cost twice as much. I'll share more in this full review.

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro

Good

  • Elegant, compact design
  • Solid battery life
  • Highly effective Active Noise Cancellation
  • Comprehensive application on both Android and iOS

Bad

  • Very unbalanced bass signature
  • No IP rating
  • No wear detection

  
  
  




  
  
  


In a nutshell

The Soundcore Space One Pro has been available since September 19, 2024 for $199.99 a pop. You can purchase it from the official Soundcore store or retailers such as Amazon.

Soundcore Space One Pro Design

The design of the Soundcore Space One Pro perfectly sums up the manufacturer's philosophy. It feels like a premium product, despite some technical shortcomings.

Design
  • Circum-aural format
  • Weight 286.2 g
  • No wear detection
  • IP rating: None
  • Physical controls

Visually, I found the Soundcore Space One Pro to look very elegant in its shade of beige. It's also very comfortable to wear, with generously padded cushions in the headband and earcups. The headband is a little wide, though. Even with my large noggin, I could wear it at the tightest configuration.

The earcups can also be folded inwards and rotated 180 degrees. This makes the headphones very compact and easy to carry. They can also be worn comfortably around the neck. The carrying case included in the box is made of soft fabric with a faux-leather lining. This makes it not ideal to protect the headphones. Soundcore does sell a nicer, more rigid case, but it costs $34.99.

Design-wise, the Soundcore Space One Pro has two real shortcomings. The absence of an IP rating for water and dust resistance and lacking wear detection for the headphones.

The Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones as seen from above as it lays flat on a table.
The design is simple and very neat for a pair of headphones in this price range. © nextpit
The Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones as seen from the right and placed on a table.
The haptic feedback from clicking the play and volume buttons is very satisfying. © nextpit
The Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones, folded and placed on the sofa's edge.
It's become so rare to find a pair of Bluetooth headphones that can be folded. Thank you, Anker! © nextpit








The Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones with its 3.5 mm port up close.
You can use the Soundcore Space One Pro as a pair of wired headphones. © nextpit
Casque blanc circum-aural sur une surface avec un éclairage doux.
Le Soundcore Space One Pro n'a pas d'indice IP pour la résistance à l'eau et la poussière. © nextpit

Unbalanced Audio Quality

The Soundcore Space One Pro has a very bassy profile by default. This audio signature becomes even more unbalanced when Active Noise Cancellation is deactivated.

Audio
  • 40 mm drivers
  • Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz
  • SBS/AAC and LDAC codecs

The frequency range that the Soundcore Space One Pro faithfully reproduces ranges from 20 to 20,000 Hz. This is par for the course. What does this mean? The headphones can't go very low in terms of bass. However, Soundcore's Bluetooth headphones also has the unfortunate tendency to amplify bass far too much.

When you combine these two elements, you get a sound signature that's totally drowned out by the bass. The bass isn't precise, and overflows into the rest of the sound, where the vocals and instruments lose too much details. What should be a warm, rounded sound becomes muddled.

Soundcore offers a very good equalizer in its application. However, you have to choose from 23 presets. That's far too many, and you tend to get lost. While there are plenty of online tutorials on how to use a third-party equalizer, I think this goes against the idea of a consumer Bluetooth headphones that's supposed to be ready to use right out of the box.

Incidentally, this bass imbalance becomes even worse when you disable Active Noise Cancellation. Be that as it may, the Soundcore Space One Pro's sound quality isn't bad. It's just unbalanced. I suspect most of you will have to spend some time to correct its audio signature.

Casque audio blanc sur une surface claire avec un fond doux.
Soundcore a un profil très basseux par défaut. © nextpit

Soundcore Space One Pro ANC

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has always been Soundcore's strong suit. The Soundcore Space One Pro's ANC is no exception. I also found the transparency mode very natural.

ANC
  • 3 microphones per headset
  • Manual or automatic ANC
  • Adjustable transparency mode

In manual mode, you can choose from five intensity levels for ANC. You can also leave it to the headphones to automatically adapt the intensity according to the surrounding sound environment.

I found the Soundcore Space One Pro cancelled all structure-borne noise very effectively. Airborne noises such as voices were also well attenuated, albeit less effectively. It's not the best ANC performer on the market but in the sub-$200 Bluetooth headphones segment, Soundcore is clearly at the top end.

I found the transparency mode very natural as well. There was no distortion nor hiss. However, it lacked power. Amplified ambient sounds, though faithful, were not loud enough for my preference.

Casque audio blanc circum-aural au design élégant, posé sur une surface claire avec des formes géométriques en arrière-plan.
La réduction de bruit active de Soundcore est très efficace. © nextpit

A Comprehensive App

Soundcore has an Android and iOS app for setting up the Space One Pro. The app is very comprehensive with numerous features. There's plenty of control over Active Noise Cancellation and its audio signature.

App and Functions
  • Free app for Android and iOS
  • Account required
  • Multipoint connectivity
  • HearID to customize audio signature
  • 8-band equalizer
Casque blanc Anker Soundcore Space One à côté d'un smartphone affichant l'interface de l'application.
L'application de Soundcore est plutôt complète et son interface est intuitive. © nextpit

I really liked the HearID Sound function. It allows you to perform several audio tests to customize the headphone's audio signature according to your hearing and preferences. You can also create your equalization profiles with the eight-band equalizer. It's nice to have such a degree of control.

Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The Soundcore app user interface. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The Soundcore app user interface. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The Soundcore app user interface. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The Soundcore app user interface. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The Soundcore app's equalizer is accurate. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
Active Noise Cancellation can be manually adjusted across five intensity levels. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The same goes for the transparency mode. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The HearID Sound feature is very nice to adjust the audio signature of the headset. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
Only the ANC button on the left earbud can be customized. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The physical controls aren't very customizable. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit
Soundcore Space One Pro Bluetooth headphones app screenshots.
The physical controls aren't very customizable. © Soundcore; Screenshot: nextpit

The physical controls are not very customizable though. On the right earpiece, there are two volume buttons and a play/pause button. These buttons are not customizable at all. On the left earpiece, there's an on/off button and a button to activate ANC. Only the latter is customizable.

  Left earpiece Right earpiece
Volume +/- buttons Not customizable -
Play/pause button Not customizable -
Power button - Not customizable
ANC button -
  • Single press: ANC/ Transparency/ Normal + Hang up call
  • Double press: Activate BassUp function
  • Long press: Reject call

The Soundcore Space One Pro has no wear detection to pause music when the headphones is removed, but it does have an automatic sleep function. It is also nice to see multipoint connectivity supported.

The absence of Spotify Tap and Find My Device isn't a major flaw in my opinion. It is the kind of convenient feature I'd still have liked to have though, especially at this price point.

Gros plan des écouteurs Anker Soundcore Space One montrant les boutons de contrôle et les détails de conception.
Les commandes sur l'oreillette gauche du Soundcore Space One Pro. © nextpit
Gros plan du panneau supérieur du haut-parleur Anker Soundcore Space One, montrant les ports et les boutons.
Les commandes sur l'oreillette droite du Soundcore Space One Pro. © nextpit

Battery life & Charging

The Soundcore Space One Pro has a pretty solid battery life on paper. The headphones claims to last 60 hours with ANC disabled. When ANC is enabled, battery life stands at 40 hours. Of course, I was unable to verify these figures.

Battery and Charging
  • 60h without ANC
  • 40h with ANC
  • 50h in LDAC without ANC
  • 25h in LDAC with ANC
  • 5 minutes charging = 8 hours listening time

We're a long way from the 90-hour battery life of the Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT (review). However, the Soundcore Space One Pro's claimed 60 hours places it at the very top tier.

However, the 60 hours of battery life are only possible with ANC and LDAC disabled. With ANC (and without LDAC), the figure rises to 40 hours. With LDAC and ANC enabled, the figure drops to 25 hours. Even then, the Soundcore Space One Pro is at least as long-lasting as a Bose Quietcomfort Headphones (review) or a much more expensive Apple AirPods Max.

Personally, I used the Soundcore Space One Pro within these parameters:

  • 100% recharged
  • No charging during my session
  • ANC is always activated and set to maximum
  • Transparency mode is always disabled
  • 50% listening volume
  • Paired to an Android smartphone
  • AAC/SBC codec

I was able to achieve the advertised 40 hours under the conditions listed above.

Gros plan d'un appareil Anker Soundcore Space One montrant des ports USB-C et jack audio.
Le Soundcore Space One Pro peut être utilisé en filaire avec un câble jack, mais il ne prend pas en charge l'audio via USB-C. © nextpit

Should I Buy the Soundcore Space One Pro?

Would I recommend you buy the Soundcore Space One Pro for $199.99? No, but…

I think the Soundcore Space One Pro doesn't quite justify the price difference with the Soundcore Space One. I hope to be able to review it and offer you a comparison.

Furthermore, I also think many reviewers compared the Soundcore Space One Pro with models from Sony, Bose, or Sennheiser on many fronts. The Soundcore Space One Pro is a pair of $200 headphones and not $400.

Its shortcomings are not turn-offs for me. For $200, I think it's a good pair of Bluetooth headphones. However, it's true that Soundcore has somewhat botched its product strategy. If it really had needed a top-of-the-range, flagship model in its catalog, Soundcore should have gone all out and not skimped on the features and hardware.

Personally, I'd find its price-to-performance ratio far more acceptable if it were priced at $150.

What do you think of the Soundcore Space One Pro after this review? Do you intend to buy these Bluetooth headphones?

