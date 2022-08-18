iPhone 14 is launching on September 7 — Here's all you want to know

You now know when you can buy the next iPhone . Apple will announce the iPhone 14 on September 7 based on Bloomberg's latest report. The Watch Series 8 will also be unveiled in addition to the iPhone. It is said that pre-orders will happen two days after the event while the actual arrival of the iPhone 14 and Watch 8 is on September 16.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to be introduced on September 7.

The Watch Series 8 will be launched alongside the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get more expensive this year.

According to Apple leaker and analyst Mark Gurman, this year's iPhone event will remain virtual with much of the presentation recorded weeks before the final day. However, it is assumed that there will still be a few members from the media that will have the chance for early hands-on on the upcoming iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8.

iPhone 14 Pro gets the major changes but for a possible price hike

For the uninitiated, Apple is heavily expected to embrace the pill-shaped punch hole design on the iPhone, at least on the two pro models. Moreover, the two higher-end iPhones could boast significant hardware and camera improvements. Both are rumored to come with a new 48MP main camera and a faster A16 Bionic processor, while the standard iPhone 14 will keep the old chipset.

Unfortunately, pundits are also claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive for several reasons. But one primary issue is that affects not only Apple is the current inflation experienced globally. Lastly, Apple may offer the iPhone 14 Pro starting with 256 GB storage.

Render of the iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped punch hole design / © VNchocoTaco

When to expect the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad 10th gen?

Apple's Watch Series 8 and the alleged new Pro/Sports model could also share the stage with iPhone. The smartwatch is reported to bring updated design and enable body temperature reading on top of the plethora of health and fitness tracking functions present on the Watch Series 7.

As for the iPad 10th gen or iPad 2022, there are conflicting reports about the launch date of Apple's budget tablet. The October target date is highly possible, assuming there will be no iPad in sight next month.