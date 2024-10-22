Hot topics

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Keeps Beating the Gaming Smartphone Heart

Reports of ROG Phone’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Asus just announced a new generation of its gaming smartphone. The ROG Phone 9 is coming for yet another round packing the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and its official launch is only a couple of weeks away.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor unleashed, the race is on for the release of flagship phones. And while Xiaomi will be first out of the gates in China with the new Xiaomi 15 family, Asus has a good shot at being the first 8 Elite launch outside the Great Walls of China.

A person holding an Asus ROG Phone 9 displaying a colorful screen with app icons.
The demo unit looked almost final, but we couldn't run performance tests on it. © nextpit
A hand holding an Asus ROG Phone 9 with a visible camera module and the time displayed as 09:31.
The glass back is frosted and hides the dot matrix display. © nextpit
A person holding an Asus ROG Phone 9, showing the USB-C port, with a blurred Snapdragon logo in the background.
The landscape USB-C Port is the main one and allows for charging during gaming © nextpit
A person holding an Asus ROG Phone 9, showcasing its slim profile against a pink Snapdragon backdrop.
The air triggers are back for additional haptic controls © nextpit
Asus ROG Phone 9 viewed from the side, showing ports and buttons.
The bottom USB-C port is offset. © nextpit

At the Snapdragon Summit stage, Sascha Krohn, Asus’ Director of Technical Marketing, dodged a few technical issues in good spirits to tease the ROG Phone 9.

Boasting the “biggest leap in performance” ever for the gaming phone series, Krohn highlighted that the ROG Phone 9 offers 30% better power efficiency compared to the previous generation, promising longer gaming sessions with only the battery.

The ROG Phone 9 keeps the second USB-C port to allow for charging while gaming in the landscape orientation. The “landscape port” is actually the main one, carrying also display output, while the traditional bottom port can only do charging and data transfer.

The ROG Phone 9 has a similar form factor to the previous generation, which was admittedly very similar to the Zenfone 11 Ultra. The AirTriggers are back, and so is the AeroActive cooler accessory.

The frosted glass back has a small dot matrix display, similar to the one on the Zephyrus G14 laptop, capable of displaying simple messages.
Asus also teased a couple of AI-powered software features that may or may not be seen as software cheating: The first is a harmless fast-forward option to speed up through cut scenes—a popular feature in some game remakes and emulation.

A hand holding an Asus ROG Phone 9 with a visible camera module and the time displayed as 09:31.
The glass back is frosted and hides the dot matrix display. © nextpit
The second is a bit worrisome, and it adds an auto pick up features for in-game itens. If well implemented, it promises to cut the hassle of looting itens in action and shooters. It remains to be seen if the feature will be considered cheating, especially in competitive games, evoking memories of auto-aim and transparent wall drivers that sparked controversy in the PC space decades ago.

Asus didn’t disclose pricing but confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will be launching in November 2024 and we should expect more details and specifications then.

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

