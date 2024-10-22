Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is our pick for the best budget Android tablet , for good reason. So, if you're on the fence about getting one before, you can now buy the Wi-Fi model with 128 GB storage for $329, down $120 from the normal price of $449.

This deal applies to the gray colorway of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet bundled with an S Pen. The mint and silver are also on sale though at slightly more at $339 and $349, respectively.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) was launched last year and brought notable upgrades from the previous Fan Edition Galaxy tablet. Some features that stood out for us include a cleaner but more modern design with a uniform bezel at the front. Built from an aluminum chassis, it feels as premium as the pricier standard Tab S9 and it even shares the IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which is still a rare feature on tablets.

The FE tablet also features a faster 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen that refreshes at 90 Hz. The panel is compatible with S Pen, which Samsung includes with the tablet, saving you from acquiring a third-party active stylus.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is dust and water-resistant. / © nextpit

There's a reliable 12 MP front-facing camera with ultra-wide optics while the 8 MP rear snapper records up to 4K video. We also find the AKG-tuned stereo speakers to output crisp and loud audio that is comparable to standalone portable Bluetooth speakers.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by a mid-range Exynos 1380 SoC and configured with up to 8 GB of RAM. The setup provides more than adequate performance for handling multiple tabs on the browser or running two apps side-by-side. Between charges, the battery on the tablet is rated to last more than a day from modest usage or a few days longer combined with light tasks.

