Motorola's foldable smartphones are designed for those who don't want to shell out more than a grand on premium foldable alternatives. Even better, they are now on sale on Amazon. Particularly, one variant of the Motorola Razr 2024 has dropped to $449, a massive $250 drop (36 percent) from $699.

This is the best price we've seen, beating the record-low from the Prime. Keep in mind this applies to the orange colorway with 256 GB of storage. Other colors are on sale too and listed at $599, such as the sand and gray options.

Affiliate offer Motorola Razr (2024)

What makes the Motorola Razr 2024 a worthwhile foldable purchase

The Motorola Razr 2024 arrived in June as a notable upgrade from the predecessor, sporting better displays and a sturdier build. The brighter 3.5-inch external display can run apps in full mode, allowing the device to be used without unfolding it. But if you want a simpler setup, it also gets customizable widgets through the desk mode while some apps like Spotify and Bose offer dedicated controls.

The main folding display is still measured at 6.9 inches wide when open, but it is significantly brighter than before, peaking at 3,000 nits. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate, too, for more fluid output when navigating or browsing.

Motorola's Razr 2024 features a larger and brighter 3.5-inch cover display. / © Motorola

The foldable phone is rated with a proper IPX8 water resistance, which is a needed upgrade to the water-repellant protection in the predecessor. Additionally, it takes advantage of Gorilla Glass protection on the outside display for a more scratch-resistant glass.

Motorola gave it a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, which brings a faster octa-core processor. Plus, the base model now starts with 256 GB storage, up from 128 GB. There's an improved new 50 MP camera paired with the same 13 MP ultrawide.

Regarding software, it runs on Android 14 OS and is slated to get Moto AI features, including Circle to Search and productivity-based tools like Catch Me Up and Remember This.

What are your thoughts on the Motorola Razr 2024? Do you think it's now a solid investment at this rate? Let us know in the comments.