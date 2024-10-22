It is that time of the week once again. We've been working on a list of paid apps that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS-powered smartphones. Keep on reading to see what are the best available app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't reviewed every app individually, so there is a risk some of them may feature in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Need to convert images from one format to another? Do so with this nifty app.

): Need to convert images from one format to another? Do so with this nifty app. Shortcut Widgets ( $0.99 ): Launch your favorite apps in a jiffy from the home screen with this widget.

): Launch your favorite apps in a jiffy from the home screen with this widget. Quick Volume Control ( $0.99 ): Regardless of which Android phone you use, this app provides you with quick access to your volume controls.

): Regardless of which Android phone you use, this app provides you with quick access to your volume controls. QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $5.99 ): Scan QR codes and barcodes easily with this app.

): Scan QR codes and barcodes easily with this app. PowerAudio Plus Music Player ( $0.49 ): Not everyone still listens to MP3s, but if you do, here's an app that provides trouble-free playback including playlist support.

Free Android games

Dungeon Princess 2 ( $0.49 ): Get your team ready as they explore a dungeon, getting rid of unwanted life forms, while leveling up to grow even more powerful after each encounter.

): Get your team ready as they explore a dungeon, getting rid of unwanted life forms, while leveling up to grow even more powerful after each encounter. EWH Premium Stick and Fight ( $0.49 ): A RTS game that combines RPG elements, requiring you to carefully plan your strategy as you defeat enemies.

): A RTS game that combines RPG elements, requiring you to carefully plan your strategy as you defeat enemies. Water Sort — Color Puzzle Pro ( $2.99 ): Fun, interesting, and addictive. Arrange the different colors in each tube so that they all look the same.

): Fun, interesting, and addictive. Arrange the different colors in each tube so that they all look the same. Cooking Quest VIP ( $0.99 ): How fast can you cook to keep your customers happy and well-fed?

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Birdwatchers, this is one app you should have to identify different birds by their songs.

): Birdwatchers, this is one app you should have to identify different birds by their songs. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): The app that can add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos, letting you know where and when you captured that shot.

): The app that can add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos, letting you know where and when you captured that shot. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of your food intake to minimize any incidences of food allergies.

): Keep track of your food intake to minimize any incidences of food allergies. Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Do not be at the mercy of random weather patterns, but rather, be prepared so you know how to dress appropriately.

): Do not be at the mercy of random weather patterns, but rather, be prepared so you know how to dress appropriately. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Get the picture-perfect shot by measuring just the correct amount of light before taking photos.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Perform a perfectly timed release of a ball to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom.

): Perform a perfectly timed release of a ball to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your kids learn the ropes of what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game.

): Let your kids learn the ropes of what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): An interesting match-3 game that ups the ante in terms of excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme.

): An interesting match-3 game that ups the ante in terms of excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Flying a dragon is something we'll never experience in real life, so why not do it through an app?

): Flying a dragon is something we'll never experience in real life, so why not do it through an app? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Find monsters, train them, send them out for battles, rinse, and repeat as they grow even more powerful while gaining new skills.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Numerous applications can gather and disseminate your personal information. To effectively protect your privacy, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the permissions that each application seeks. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app have for needing access to your camera or contact list? By restricting the permissions you allow, you can significantly bolster the security of your data.

Start your adventure by discovering a diverse range of free applications on both Android and iOS, all the while knowing that your personal information is secure.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations to kick off the week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would be interested to try? Share them with us in the comments.