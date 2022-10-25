OnePlus' Nord N20 is on sale with a crazy 23% discount right now

OnePlus is warming up for the fast-approaching Black Friday event. The company's mid-range OnePlus Nord N20 (5G) is on an incredibly attractive deal at $230 price today—which means a whopping 23% saving off its price. If you're planning to get the Nord N20 before, we think this is the perfect time to act.

OnePlus' Nord sub-brand is becoming a popular choice for those who are looking for bang-for-the-buck devices like smartphones and headphones. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a fresh device launched a few months ago. However, it is already on sale at Amazon and the OnePlus store, making it a worthy option among capable Android smartphones in 2022.

The limited deal marks the price of the mid-range Android at $230, down $70 from its original price of $300. Like most OnePlus deals, the offer will only last for a few days only. Alternatively, if you purchase from the OnePlus' online store, they are throwing the Nord Buds headphones at 80% off.

Why the OnePlus Nord N20 is selling like hotcakes in the US

Like the more expensive OnePlus 10T, the Nord N20 has premium hardware features in tow. It has an AMOLED display protected by a tougher Schott Xensation Up glass. More importantly, it is powered by an efficient Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 6 GB RAM and expandable 128 GB storage.

The Nord N20 also boasts 33W fast charging capability, faster than the standard iPhone 14 or any iPhone in the market right now. At the same time, the 4500 mAh battery capacity provides excellent longevity that lasts more than a day.

As regards the camera, the OnePlus shooter has a triple camera with a massive 64MP main sensor. Its 16MP wide selfie snapper is similar to the flagship OnePlus 10T and can shoot 1080p video at 30fps.

