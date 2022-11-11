Tech & Community
Deal: Roomba J7 robot vacuum cleaner is 42% off on Amazon

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Amazon is currently offering a deal on iRobot's Roomba J7 robot vacuum cleaner. The award-winning robovac is currently 42% off on the eTailer, costing only $349, with the self-emptying version discounted by $220.

TL;DR

  • The iRobot Roomba 694 is on sale on Amazon for $349.
  • The price is 42% off the regular $600.

Probably the best-known brand for robot vacuum cleaners, iRobot offers lots of different models in the Roomba line. The J7 is the one of the most well-rounded ones, especially on today's Amazon deal for Singles' Day.

Why choose the Roomba J7?

The Roomba offers all the expected features from a robovac like scheduling, different power settings, navigation sensors to automatically scan the environment and find dirtier areas in the room.

The J7 model is compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, making it easy to adjust the cleaning schedule set by the device. It also suggests cleaning more frequently during high pollen days or when the pet is shedding fur.

And of course, after cleaning—for which the manufacturer advertises up to 90 minutes of run time—the Roomba J7 automatically goes back to its base to recharge, which also empties the dust bin in the upgraded version.

