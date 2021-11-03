This iOS Notes application is free instead of $9.99

Notability is an iOS productivity app that is handy for taking notes on the iPhone or iPad. It functions as a very powerful text editor and it's my free app of the day recommendation since it normally costs $9.99 on the Apple App Store.

TL;DR

Only the basic version is free and the App Store does not give an expiration date.

The premium version involves a subscription of $12.49 annually.

The basic text editor is already very complete and there are no ads with no need to create an account.

Notability is a multi-awarded productivity and note-taking app that is very well N-O-T-E-D (I like the subtle humor) on the Apple App Store. And I'll explain why even the basic, non-premium version is worth checking out.

Download Notability for free from the Apple App Store.

Why is the discounted Notability app worth it?

I'll begin with the formalities by pointing out that Notability has garnered a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 83 reviews. 83 reviews are plenty for a note-taking app that used to sell for about $9.99.

Yes, yes. $9.99 as indicated by the price history on the AppSliced platform, which lists down App Store promotions. But if I'm not mistaken, it just seems that the developer has changed its business model recently.

Instead of rolling out a single version for $9.99, Notability has taken the freemium route. Hence, you end up with a free basic version and a premium version for a subscription fee of $12.49 annually instead of a monthly fee.

Notability's interface is clean and ad-free / © NextPit

Let's move on to the features. With the basic version, you have a limited number of notes to work with (I tried to create about thirty to test it out, and not one more) but the editor is already very well equipped right from the beginning. You can change the type, color, font size, add bulleted lists, checkable to-do lists, voice notes and images.

You can also save 3 layout presets as your favorites to quickly switch between them (compared to 12 for the Pro version). Notability supports the Apple Pencil and the Pro version allows you to convert your handwritten notes into text.

However, Notability doesn't offer any password, fingerprint or Face ID protection for your notes. In addition, syncing via iCloud is reserved for the Pro version. I know, I know, it's far from the ideal situation. But at least it allows you to test the app out for free and get the benefit of the efficient text editor before eventually taking the plunge and subscribing.

Personally, if I still had my iPad, I'd find that paying $9.99 per year for an app that I use on a daily basis is not a bad investment at all.

Does the Notability app respect your personal data?

On iOS, it's pretty easy to check what kind of personal data apps are accessed since the deployment of the ATT or App Tracking Transparency feature.

We can see that Notability does collect your contact data, such as when you use your Apple ID when syncing via iCloud. But do take note that you don't need to create an account or log in to use Notability. The app also collects diagnostic data.

The privacy policy is actually very clear and comprehensive about the type of data collected and I don't find it to be particularly intrusive.

Here is the data that Notability is likely to collect. / © App Store screenshot

What do you think of Notability? Have you downloaded the app and tried it out? Which app categories are you looking out for the most when it comes to promotions? Tell me all about it in the comments.