How to use Apple app tracking blocker on your iPhone

One of the most lauded features in the new iOS 14.5 was the degree of transparency in apps that track you, also known as AT&T. This feature provides you with more control over just which services are using your data for targeted advertising purposes, for instance. In this article, you will learn how to make the most of this feature that enables you to block the tracking activities on your iPhone.

Let's start right from the beginning: what is Tracking Transparency in Apps and why is it so important? AT&T forces app developers to request your permission to track your activity on third-party apps and websites on your handset.

As you know, many apps collect data generated by you in your daily smartphone usage in order to personalize ads. This happens when it shares your actions with data broker services. Hence, if you grant permission for an app to track your activity, said app may share information about you or your device with other services. This information ranges from your user ID to your name, email, and even location.

Once that data is merged with one service and another, you end up as a plump target for targeted ads and advertising metrics.

With transparency in tracking, Apple gives you the chance to choose with whom you want to share your activity between apps. In order for that to happen, you will first need to enable the tracking feature. This is because, by default, iOS 14.5 does not allow any app to track your activities across apps and websites. By enabling it to "allow request" tracking, you will be able to pinpoint just which applications are allowed to share your data between apps and other sites.