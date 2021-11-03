WhatsApp: These 3 new features will make your life easier
While the parent company changes its name, WhatsApp announced three new features for its mobile and web/desktop applications. Although these were discrete changes, we do know that the service continues to evolve even amid controversies and problems faced in the month of October.
- WhatsApp news package includes suggestions for stickers.
- Links preview has been improved.
- Desktop and Web apps offer basic image editing tools.
In a Twitter post, the instant messaging service announced that the three new features are already available, with a brief explanation accompanying each one of them.
WhatsApp Sticker Suggestions
The first novelty is the sticker suggestion feature in the mobile app. Whenever you type any keyword that is associated with a sticker - take "happy" for instance, the icon next to the text field changes from an emoji to a sticker. Tap it to open a list of WhatsApp suggestions.
Although simple, this feature can simplify the steps required to send the ever-popular stickers which will help you save some time.
WhatsApp link preview
Another new feature that was announced is an improvement to the feature that displays a thumbnail of links on the conversation screen. According to Zap's Twitter post, news, videos, and tweets will be able to display more information than ever before.
WhatsApp Web Image Editor
The last new feature is specific to WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. The desktop app now offers a basic image editor, which lets you add text, emojis, and stickers, as well as draw, crop, and rotate images before sending them - all without having to launch another tool!
According to WhatsApp, the new features have already been implemented in the respective apps. If the features are not available in your app, it is worth checking whether your WhatsApp has been updated.
