Free instead of $5.99: Clever everyday app brings Google feature to iPhone

Do you use an iPhone or iPad, but have to work with a Google account? Then we have an exciting free app for you today. With "gTasks Pro for Google Tasks" you can easily synchronize your tasks and appointments under iOS. Usually, you pay about $5 for it but it currently runs for free.

TL;DR

gTasks Pro synchronizes your appointments in your Google account with iOS.

Regularly $5.99, 4,6 of 5 stars with 233 reviews.

Collects usage and diagnostic data only.

G Suite offers many benefits for businesses, such as free cloud storage, mail addresses, and more. However, if you use an iPhone or iPad for personal use, you'll run into a few difficulties when integrating your Google account. If you use Google's task scheduling, you can currently install a clever app called "gTasks" which is free for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The app syncs your to-do lists from your Google account directly to your iPad. Of course, you can also create new tasks or edit existing entries. The app automatically synchronizes the data with your Google account.

Is the download of gTasks Pro worth it?

To try it out, I downloaded gTasks Pro onto an iPad. After installing the app, all you have to do is log in to your Google account via an integrated browser and grant access to your calendar. Afterwards, gTasks synchronizes your tasks and displays them clearly. The interface is nice and tidy, and the app is available in 17 languages.

The gTasks app is also adapted for iPads! / © NextPit

You can create new tasks via the plus symbol at the bottom right and also create recurring events. In the AppStore the app is also recommended as a standalone to-do list - in this case you benefit from automatic backups via your Google account. I didn't find any ads or in-app purchases. Only hints to other apps of the developer can be found in the settings.

Is it safe to download gTasks Pro?

Finally, an app that makes use of the fancy privacy notices in the AppStore. According to AppStore, the app only collects data that doesn't reveal anything about you. That means only diagnostic data and usage statistics. Developed by developer studio JulyApps, gTasks Pro's developer name is Yaniv Katan. Perhaps a relative to the Israeli soccer player? 🤔

Probably not, but according to LinkedIn profile, the developer of gTasks is also based in Israel. So finally to you: What do you think of gTasks and how handy do you find it to use Google services on iOS? Let me know in the comments!