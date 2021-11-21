Winners and losers: Right to repair vs. mobile phone nomenclature in 2021

This week, Apple announced a step in the so-called right to repair for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, starting a practice that has been encouraged by governments and activists around the world. The fact that the company is known for protectionism on top of its proprietary technologies makes this really one of the most striking news of the week.

And on the opposite side, the loser's choice is a mix of journalistic anger and lack of sense from the electronics industry: the megalomania present in the cell phone's nomenclature. However, before we talk about the winners and losers of the week, I share below five highlights from NextPit's coverage over the past few days:

Winner of the week: Right to repair on new iPhones

One of humanity's best-kept secrets is about to be revealed: the iPhone repair manual!

All joking aside, last Wednesday, Apple announced Self Service Repair, a service that allows those with an iPhone 12 or 13 to perform their own repairs using genuine Apple parts and tools. The program will launch in early 2022 in the United States, and will expand to other countries later next year.

With this, the Cupertino giant intends to offer the parts, tools, and manuals so that those who own an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 can repair the devices individually. The service should cover the most basic repairs like screen repair, battery replacement and even the camera module. More details about Self Service Repair you can find in the link below:

The program will start (in the U.S.) with access to parts and tools to repair iPhones 12 and 13 / © Apple

It is important to emphasize, however, that this is not a gesture of generosity from Apple, but a response to public pressure, actions of activists and proposed laws in different countries (in addition to the always feared shareholders). Incidentally, the fact that Apple has for a while retained control over the FaceID feature in case the iPhone screen is changed by unauthorized technicians put the company on the losing side in our editorial last week.

The fact is, even though we don't know the details of how much Apple charges for replacement parts, this is the first time the company will publish iPhone repair manuals. To give you an idea, until now, access to genuine Apple parts and manuals was reserved for about 5,000 Apple-authorized service providers and 2,800 independent repair providers.

Apple, however, is not the only one to offer repair rights on its products, companies like Motorola also give access to mobile phone manuals for individual repair. This, by the way, is the reason for Fairphone's existence, which practices the right to repair as the essence of the brand.

However, this doesn't mean that Apple Self Service Repair has to be seen as a minor product, on the contrary, because it's a big paradigm shift in one of the biggest technology companies in the world. And it's for that reason that Apple's iPhone 12 and 13 self-service repair deserves a spotlight in this column today.

Loser of the week: smartphone nomenclature will drive us crazy!

This week, we could have addressed the fact that Google had to deal with the out-of-stock Bose 700 headphones offered bundled with the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro during the models' pre-sale in Europe. After all, here's the first major gaffe of the distribution and planning of the new series.

However, the year is ending and one of the great Slack discussions of the year in NextPit deserves space in this column: The lack of notion of smartphone nomenclature!

Our limit was reached with the recent announcement of the Motorola Moto G200 - successor to the Moto G100 - which is more powerful than all the Motorola Edge 20, and has become the true successor to the Motorola Edge Pro. Please stop the machines!

via GIPHY

In fact, according to my esteemed colleague Rubens Eishima, it's just downhill after that! The Moto G71 5G now succeeds the Moto G60? Moto G51 5G will succeed the G50 launched less than 3 months ago? Moto G41 will replace Moto G40? Will Moto G31 replace the G30?

And sorry, Motorola, but if these choices were made to compete with the Galaxy A line, from Samsung, it won't work out, because the numbering already arrives "late" in relation to the rival. Incidentally, at this point Samsung made things easier by adopting the current nomenclature of the Galaxy S line, which jumped from the S10 to the S20, making direct reference to the line's launch year...

And I'm not even going to start talking about MediaTek going from Dimensity 1200 to Dimensity 9000: what's next after that?

And that's all for today, folks! I wish you a great start to the week and may you find the offer you've been waiting for during Black Friday. But before I say goodbye, here's the question: what did you think of this week's picks? Share your opinion in the comments of this article.