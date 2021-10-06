Free instead of $2.99: This app gives your music a boost

If your Android is as clean as mine, you might be lacking an equalizer. Today's free Pro app suggestion is for you. That's because Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro offers up to 10 presets to give your tunes more gas. The app generally costs $2.99 on the Google Play Store.

Promotion is valid until Saturday 10/9.

App has a 4.4 star rating on the Play Store.

Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Taking a break from recommending free apps about anatomy and the human body, today's suggestion is an audio equalizer with no in-app purchases or ads. As many devices or manufacturer skins end up not offering advanced options for audio equalization, the solution is to resort to third-party applications.

With a clean and very intuitive interface, Clean Equalizer is easy to use and is available for free on the Play Store for the first time in six months.

Clean interface, no in-app purchases and dark mode! / © NextPit

Why is Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro worth downloading?

The most striking thing about Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro is the clean and intuitive interface. Upon opening the app we can quickly activate the audio equalization feature, with 5 frequency bands, Bass Boost and Loudness effect, as well as surround audio. The app offers 10 presets and the option of custom adjustment.

Presets include Normal, Classic, Dance, Hip hop, Jazz, Pop, Rock, Flat, Folk and Heavy Metal. This feature can be quickly accessed via the notification bar, but you can also disable this from the settings.

After downloading the app, we used it for about two hours with YouTube Music, and my first impressions are good. However, the app is not without its flaws. As mentioned by some people in Play Store reviews, changing presets often doesn't happen in real time. Therefore, it is necessary to go back to the beginning of the song to hear the difference in audio settings.

However, the app has over 100,000 installs and has an average rating of 4.4 stars with 2,038 reviews.

Does Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro respect your privacy?

In its privacy policy - accessible via Google Play Store - developer Raztech has stated that it does not collect any personal data.

After a quick scan through the exodus-privacy platform, no trackers were detected in the Android app's code. The app contains no ads or in-app purchases and does not require an account. It also works offline and does not require permission to modify audio to operate, which is befitting of the service it offers.

So, what did you think of Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro? Are audio and music apps important to you?