More than a filter: How to use iPhone Photographic Styles

The iPhone 13 launch event saw the Photographic Styles feature highlighted by Apple as an important new feature of their latest smartphones. But many were left wondering just how different that is compared to the hugely popular filters. Understanding how the Photographic Styles differ and how to take advantage of this new iPhone feature is the purpose of this tutorial.

At first glance, Photographic Styles apply the same changes in hue, temperature, and saturation as traditional filters. But just like Cinematic Mode, the feature takes advantage of the iPhone's hardware to provide a different result compared to existing methods.

How iPhone 13 Photographic Styles work

Photographic Styles take advantage of the ISP (image signal processor) in the Apple A15 SoC as it selectively applies effects to the image, unlike filters, which modify the entire image. While filters work in a manner that is similar to analog photography (where negatives, photo prints, the filters themselves, and other factors influence the final result), Photographic Styles offers another step up in computational photography.

This feature takes advantage of the ability of modern image processors in order to identify different elements in a scene - people, objects in different planes, sky, etc., and then applying effects differently to each of them, similar to what a photographer or image editor would do in the post-processing stage.

Photographic Styles applies effects separately to each element in the scene / © Apple

One advantage of this technique is that it has the power to maintain natural skin characteristics, for example, while increasing color saturation on objects around the person(s) in the foreground.

Photographic Styles are available in four preset options: Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, and Cold, which can be customized in terms of hue and color temperature. For comparison, the iPhone's Standard mode is presented as "balanced and realistic".

iPhones compatible with Photographic Styles

Although Apple claims that the feature is enabled by the A15 Bionic processor, the manufacturer did not mention the compatibility of Photographic Styles with the iPad Mini (2021), which is also equipped with the A15 Bionic SoC, albeit featuring just a single camera on the rear. Thus, these are the iPhone models compatible with the latest feature:

How to use Photographic Styles

The novelty of the iPhone 13 line can be accessed via the iOS camera app itself, by tapping the ^ button (at the top of the screen) and followed by the feature icon (with three parallel images). Alternatively, you can access the feature in Settings > Camera > Photo graphic Styles.