Go free or go home: Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Welcome to the last day of February! Boy, two months of 2023 have already passed in a flash! We kick off this week's edition of the free apps of the week by helping you check out apps that you never knew you wanted but might actually need. This is why we scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free. Now, these apps are normally not free, but it does seem that the developers have made them available for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published twice each week, one at the beginning and another at the end. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. Neither Google Play Store nor Apple App Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for since there is no particular time frame on when they will last, so they can just be removed from the list just as quickly as they were put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Our recommendation: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ( $1.49 ) : An app that lets you sweat it out at home even when you do not have a gym membership.

: An app that lets you sweat it out at home even when you do not have a gym membership. B-hyve Pro ( $9.99 ) : Do you have a garden that you have trouble taking care of? Let this app turn you into a landscape irrigation professional!

: Do you have a garden that you have trouble taking care of? Let this app turn you into a landscape irrigation professional! MDScan + OCR ( $4.99 ) : Transform your smartphone into a portable scanner.

: Transform your smartphone into a portable scanner. Nav Aid Pro Radio ( $0.99 ): Do you have an interest in all things aviation? Pick up Aviation Radio Navigation Instruments with this app.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

DungeonMon! ( $0.99 ) : Kill zombies, level up, what else is there to complain about?

: Kill zombies, level up, what else is there to complain about? Murphy's Laws Guessing Game ( $1.49 ) : Hundreds of Murphy's Laws for you to solve...

: Hundreds of Murphy's Laws for you to solve... Speed Math ( $1.49 ) : Do you think you have what it takes to solve as many math problems within the shortest possible time?

: Do you think you have what it takes to solve as many math problems within the shortest possible time? Jungle Collapse 2 Pro ( $1.49 ) : An addictive fast-paced puzzle game that keeps you on your toes.

: An addictive fast-paced puzzle game that keeps you on your toes. Surface Trimino ( $0.99 ) : Increase areas of similar color to the target. How fast can you go?

: Increase areas of similar color to the target. How fast can you go? Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : Cook up a storm as you try to keep your customers well-fed and happy in this game.

: Cook up a storm as you try to keep your customers well-fed and happy in this game. Burning Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ): Storm enemy fortresses and see whether you have what it takes to take over!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Morphing LED Banner ( $0.99 ) : Let your smartphone double up as a portable LED banner.

: Let your smartphone double up as a portable LED banner. Safety Note+ Pro ( $3.99 ) : Want to maintain your privacy when it comes to your notes? This app gets the job done.

: Want to maintain your privacy when it comes to your notes? This app gets the job done. Savvy Brew: Ratio Calculator ( $1.99 ) : Love your cup of java? Make sure you become the best barista ever with this unique app that lets you get a perfect balance.

: Love your cup of java? Make sure you become the best barista ever with this unique app that lets you get a perfect balance. Keep & Find ( $1.99 ) : An easy-to-use app that lets you create topics that can be saved alphabetically, making sure you never lose track of all your info ever again!

: An easy-to-use app that lets you create topics that can be saved alphabetically, making sure you never lose track of all your info ever again! Converter 4U ( $0.99 ) : Do you deal with units each day? Then this app helps you perform conversions without befuddling your mind.

: Do you deal with units each day? Then this app helps you perform conversions without befuddling your mind. MDScan + OCR ( $4.99 ): Time to make your iPhone more useful by adding a portable scanner functionality.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

What do you think of our selection for this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.