What are the free Android & iOS apps of the week?

Today is Valentine's Day! How has your love affair with your smartphone been so far? If you feel that you want to spruce things up a little bit more, here is this week's edition of the free apps of the week. Perhaps you want to shake things up with your device, which is why we looked closely at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free. Now, these apps usually cost something, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published twice each week, one at the beginning and another at the end. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. Neither Google Play Store nor Apple App Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for since there is no particular time frame on when it will last, so they can just be removed from the list just as quickly as they were put up.

Our recommendation: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Notes ( $5.49 ) : Do you need yet another Notes app on your smartphone? Having more choices is always a good thing...

: Do you need yet another Notes app on your smartphone? Having more choices is always a good thing... Rotation Control ( $0.99 ) : Enjoy more flexibility when it comes to rotating your smartphone screen.

: Enjoy more flexibility when it comes to rotating your smartphone screen. How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ) : A premium version of an app that helps you with your cash management. How apt.

: A premium version of an app that helps you with your cash management. How apt. Pro MP3 Player ( $1.19 ) : A MP3 player that does not whip the llama's ass...

: A MP3 player that does not whip the llama's ass... 500X Game Booster and GFX Pro ( $0.49 ): What are the odds of this actually working well, claiming to boost your smartphone's performance.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $1.99 ) : A FPS that lets you loot dungeons while ridding them of unsavory characters.

: A FPS that lets you loot dungeons while ridding them of unsavory characters. Paranormal Territory 2 ( $0.99 ) : Touted as a 'test of courage', this game aims to scare the crap out of you. Do you dare play it with the lights off while wearing a pair of headphones?

: Touted as a 'test of courage', this game aims to scare the crap out of you. Do you dare play it with the lights off while wearing a pair of headphones? Dementia: Book of the Dead ( $0.49 ) : An adventure game that explores the netherworld during medieval times.

: An adventure game that explores the netherworld during medieval times. A-2481 ( $0.49 ) : Another horror title where you try to uncover the horrors of military research.

: Another horror title where you try to uncover the horrors of military research. World War 3 Tower Defense ( $0.99 ) : This tower defense game peers into the future with unique weapons in the next world war.

: This tower defense game peers into the future with unique weapons in the next world war. Archery Physics Shooter ( $0.99 ): Experience lifelike physics applied in this archery title.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast ( $2.99 ) : Still optimistic about ski season? Check the latest forecast and have a map from your runs.

: Still optimistic about ski season? Check the latest forecast and have a map from your runs. InsPanorama ( $1.99 ) : Share your panoramas on Instagram, with options to convert them to videos to post on TikTok.

: Share your panoramas on Instagram, with options to convert them to videos to post on TikTok. Blur Photo ( $2.99 ) : Turn your average portrait shots into something great!

: Turn your average portrait shots into something great! Voice Recorder Pro ( $2.99 ): A voice recording app that should be able to handle everything you throw at it.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Truck Go ( $1.99 ) : Deliver goods to the marketplace with your truck. Sounds simple enough? Give it a go!

: Deliver goods to the marketplace with your truck. Sounds simple enough? Give it a go! 2048 - AI Solver ( $0.99 ) : A classic 2048 game that comes with its own AI solver, now how about that?

: A classic 2048 game that comes with its own AI solver, now how about that? Paintiles ( $2.99 ) : Clear the board by painting tiles in matching colors.

: Clear the board by painting tiles in matching colors. Moving Story 3D ( $5.99 ) : Mia is searching for her father after having lost her mother. Will you be able to help Mia?

: Mia is searching for her father after having lost her mother. Will you be able to help Mia? Brain Smash ( $1.99 ): It is a race against time, where you rely on your brain power and reflexes to proceed from one level to another.

What do you think of our selection for this Valentine's Day? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.