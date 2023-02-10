Weekend edition: Free Android & iOS apps of the week

Valentine's Day is coming right up, and just in case you have not planned anything, you can always check out the second edition of this week's free apps of the week. We looked at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store every week for apps that are available for free. Now, these apps usually come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published two times each week, one at the beginning and another at the end. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. Neither Google Play Store nor Apple App Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for since there is no particular time frame on when it will last, so they can just be removed from the list just as quickly as they were put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Our recommendation: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Club Baboo Puzzles ( $1.99 ) : Learn animal and dinosaur sounds with this cool app.

: Learn animal and dinosaur sounds with this cool app. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) : Unique trainer personalities, pocket monsters, you know the drill—capture and conquer!

: Unique trainer personalities, pocket monsters, you know the drill—capture and conquer! One Shot ( $0.99 ) : Here's a game that plays on the idea that one shot is all you have to go to the next level...

: Here's a game that plays on the idea that one shot is all you have to go to the next level... Intergalatic Space Virtual Reality ( $0.99 ) : Take an insane roller coaster ride with this cool title.

: Take an insane roller coaster ride with this cool title. World War 3 Tower Defense ( $0.99 ) : This tower defense game peers into the future with unique weapons in the next world war.

: This tower defense game peers into the future with unique weapons in the next world war. Missile Dude RPG ( $1.99 ): You're a dude with a huge missile launcher, ready to blast enemies into oblivion. Are you ready?

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Pixelizator ( $0.99 ) : Go retro with this app by turning all your photos into 8-bit masterpieces.

: Go retro with this app by turning all your photos into 8-bit masterpieces. Navigate to Photo ( $0.99 ) : Navigate to any photo taken with its location data. How about that for convenience?

: Navigate to any photo taken with its location data. How about that for convenience? Calculator Easy HD ( $0.99 ) : A fancy calculator app that gives you all the answers without having to manually crunch numbers.

: A fancy calculator app that gives you all the answers without having to manually crunch numbers. Quick Shot Camera ( $1.99 ) : Access your camera faster than ever before with this app.

: Access your camera faster than ever before with this app. All In One Memo ( $3.99 ): A central location to store all your words, pictures, voice, and positions.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Achi - Strategy Game ( $0.99 ) : A logic block game that claims only the top 5% of the population can solve it. Are you one of the elite?

: A logic block game that claims only the top 5% of the population can solve it. Are you one of the elite? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) : With over 1,000 animated monsters to capture and evolve, you will be spoiled for choice!

: With over 1,000 animated monsters to capture and evolve, you will be spoiled for choice! TargetTap ( $0.99 ) : Test your reflexes with this unique game, which first hit in 2008.

: Test your reflexes with this unique game, which first hit in 2008. Aero Hockey ( $0.99 ) : Air hockey on your smartphone? Better flex those fingers!

: Air hockey on your smartphone? Better flex those fingers! Moving Story 3D ( $5.99 ) : Mia is searching for her father after having lost her mother. Will you be able to help Mia?

: Mia is searching for her father after having lost her mother. Will you be able to help Mia? Chloe Puzzle Game ( $1.99 ): A charming pixel art puzzle game that gets the brain juices flowing.

What do you think of our selection for this Valentine's weekend? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.