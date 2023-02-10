Tech & Community
Samsung Galaxy A54 is ready to match the Galaxy S23 in RAM

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung galaxy s23 s23 plus comparison cmd7
Aside from the noticeable thick bezels and overall plain looking design, the Galaxy A54 is shaping up to be a major upgrade from the mid-range Galaxy A53 based on the early renders. The latest leak, however, suggests it is getting more than refinements to the look but also a bigger memory to match the flagship Galaxy S23.

Last month we learned that Samsung is giving the unannounced Galaxy A54 a faster Wi-Fi 6E version, which should add increased data speed and more secure connectivity. Now, a notable tipster on Twitter has shared the alleged color options as well as the starting memory configuration of the device—all looking for a big jump from the Galaxy A53 (review).

Samsung Galaxy A54 gets RAM as much as the Galaxy S23

Accordingly, the forthcoming Galaxy A54 will be offered in configurations of 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB on-board storage. This means that if the leaker refers to the first setup as the base model, then the RAM is unexpectedly doubled compared to the base model of its predecessor with 4/128 GB configuration and matching the Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Render
Samsung Galaxy A54 Render / © Samsung / edit by NextPit

In addition, the colors mentioned also match the computer-generated images of the device that were shared in December. Mainly, the hero color could be lime or light green followed by violet, black or graphite, and white.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specs, release and pricing

As regards other specifications, Samsung's Galaxy A54 is anticipated to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel in 120Hz refresh rate along with 50MP main sensor in a triple camera module. The battery is tipped at 5000 mAh with unchanged 25W fast charging. The mid-ranger is also rumored to benefit from the faster Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, which will also power the Galaxy A34.

As for now, there is no actual launch date for the Galaxy A54 or Galaxy A34 yet. Samsung may be waiting for a complete year after the Galaxy A53 was introduced before officially announcing its top mid-range entry, and that could be in March.

Do you consider upgrading or buying the Samsung Galaxy A54 with all these upgrades? Let us hear your answer in the comment section.

Source: Twitter/u/SnoppyTech

