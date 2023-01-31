Free Android & iOS apps of the week

Welcome to the last day of January, where it is also the first free apps of the week article for this week. We peruse the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free for a limited time only. Now, these apps usually cost something, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Our recommendation: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Correlate Health Diary ( $2.99 ) : Keep track of your health with this unique digital diary.

: Keep track of your health with this unique digital diary. Reminder Pro ( $2.99 ) : An app that helps you remember stuff, which can come in handy during those really hectic days.

: An app that helps you remember stuff, which can come in handy during those really hectic days. AppLock Pro ( $2.49 ) : Don't want people snooping around your phone? Lock those apps that you do not want them to access.

: Don't want people snooping around your phone? Lock those apps that you do not want them to access. Quick Volume Notification ( $0.99 ) : Access your phone volume slider from the notification bar itself.

: Access your phone volume slider from the notification bar itself. 150x Duplicate Remover ( $0.49 ): Are there numerous copies of the same file that are stored on your smartphone, and you want to remove them in one fell swoop? This is the app that gets the job done.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Word Flood Pro ( $1.49 ) : Each game is different, as you try to find as many words as possible within the shortest time before the entire 'board' gets flooded.

: Each game is different, as you try to find as many words as possible within the shortest time before the entire 'board' gets flooded. Coin Princess ( $0.99 ) : Escape a dungeon with your rag-tag group of monsters.

: Escape a dungeon with your rag-tag group of monsters. World of Chess 3D ( $1.99 ) : Remember Battle Chess on the PC with fancy 3D graphics? This surely rolls back the years.

: Remember Battle Chess on the PC with fancy 3D graphics? This surely rolls back the years. Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ) : An RTS with cute graphics that is reminiscent of Warcraft.

: An RTS with cute graphics that is reminiscent of Warcraft. G'luck ( $0.99 ) : A 2D platformer game that tests your reflexes and timing.

: A 2D platformer game that tests your reflexes and timing. Over the Bridge ( $1.49 ): An addictive arcade game for the entire family, no matter young or old as you basically build bridge.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Logo, Card & Design Creator ( $1.99 ) : Create logos and greeting cards on the move without the need for a computer!

: Create logos and greeting cards on the move without the need for a computer! VidEdit ( $0.99 ) : Edit videos on the move. Perfect for influencers and those who want to make the most of their iPhone's camera system.

: Edit videos on the move. Perfect for influencers and those who want to make the most of their iPhone's camera system. Leaf Identification ( $2.99 ) : Here is something different for those who love spending time with nature and want to learn new things each time they step out to verdant areas.

: Here is something different for those who love spending time with nature and want to learn new things each time they step out to verdant areas. Tasty Recipes & Videos ( $0.99 ) : Have you run out of ideas when it comes to cooking for the family? With over 5,000 recipes in this app, you will be spoilt for choice.

: Have you run out of ideas when it comes to cooking for the family? With over 5,000 recipes in this app, you will be spoilt for choice. Photo Widget ( $0.99 ): Spruce up your home screen with this nifty app that displays your favorite digital memories.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Drop Flop! ( $0.99 ) : Test your finger's reflexes in this highly-strung game.

: Test your finger's reflexes in this highly-strung game. World of Chess 3D Pro ( $1.99 ) : Enjoy a game of chess with beautiful graphics as you try to gain control of the board.

: Enjoy a game of chess with beautiful graphics as you try to gain control of the board. Motor Race Pro ( $1.99 ) : A motorbike racing game where you are in a race against the clock while performing stunts and avoiding obstacles.

: A motorbike racing game where you are in a race against the clock while performing stunts and avoiding obstacles. MTG Mate ( $0.99 ) : Ever played Magic: The Gathering? This app helps keep track of all your counters in the game professionally.

: Ever played Magic: The Gathering? This app helps keep track of all your counters in the game professionally. Fireworks Pro ( $1.99 ): Fireworks are always more than welcome, and you can simulate them in this game right in the comfort of your own home without having a fire hazard.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.