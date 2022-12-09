Enjoy your weekend with these free iOS and Android apps

Now that we have arrived at the end of another week, and one more week closer to Christmas, has all the stress of the year-end holidays caught up with you? Perhaps you might want to blow some steam with some free apps for Android and iOS that we took the trouble searching for.

Please note that the free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store are available on a temporary basis at the moment, and we do not know just how long will these deals last as by the time you read this, some of them might have been removed from the list.

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week—one at the beginning, and the other at the end. Do understand that we did not go through each of these apps individually, but neither would we recommend the obvious lemons to our dear readers by putting forward a lowly-rated app.

Quick tip: If you have come across an interesting app or game in our list this week but do not see any need for it yet, just go ahead and install it without any qualms. Make sure you have enough storage space beforehand, and uninstall the app once you are done. Doing so will allow you to have that app listed in your app library, of which you can install in the future as and when required.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Home Workouts No Equipment ( $1.49 ) : This is the season for feasting, so you might want an app that lets you sweat it out, too!

: This is the season for feasting, so you might want an app that lets you sweat it out, too! Reminder Pro ( $2.99 ) : Have trouble remembering things? Perhaps this app will be able to help!

: Have trouble remembering things? Perhaps this app will be able to help! Note Pro ( $11.99 ) : A self-proclaimed "best notebook to write down your ideas", this app is ideal for those who are still searching for a note-taking app.

: A self-proclaimed "best notebook to write down your ideas", this app is ideal for those who are still searching for a note-taking app. Site Checklist ($1.49 ): There are inherent risks at construction sites, so this app will help you create a checklist to minimize any damage or injuries.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Bricks Crash ($0.99) : Ever played Alleyway on 8-bit machines? Well, you get far better graphics in this knockoff title.

: Ever played Alleyway on 8-bit machines? Well, you get far better graphics in this knockoff title. Crazy Owls Puzzle ($0.99) : A puzzler that requires you to collect 3 owls in a row to clear the tiles. Try to make as many combos as possible!

: A puzzler that requires you to collect 3 owls in a row to clear the tiles. Try to make as many combos as possible! Shuriken Jump ($0.99) : Your aim in life? Do not let the shuriken drop in any case.

: Your aim in life? Do not let the shuriken drop in any case. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ($0.99) : Can you finish off all your enemies in one broad stroke? Find out in this game!

: Can you finish off all your enemies in one broad stroke? Find out in this game! Defense Zone HD ($2.99) : A WW2 setting tower defense that will surely keep you occupied in spurts.

: A WW2 setting tower defense that will surely keep you occupied in spurts. Blindy: Hardest 2D platformer ($1.99) : If you love tearing your hair out, this game is for you as you play a 2D platformer without knowing what's ahead of you.

: If you love tearing your hair out, this game is for you as you play a 2D platformer without knowing what's ahead of you. Epic Heroes War ($0.99) : Time to level up your hero in order to lay the smackdown on the rest of the competition!

: Time to level up your hero in order to lay the smackdown on the rest of the competition! Trojan War Premium ($0.99) : Command a Greek army to win Helen of Troy! There are artifacts that can help you turn the tide of war.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Calligraphy Guidelines ($1.99) : Want to practice your digital handwriting or calligraphy? You can do so with this app!

: Want to practice your digital handwriting or calligraphy? You can do so with this app! Sandbox Planet ($9.99) : Not quite a game, allowing you to see how you would fare as a god with a whole planet to yourself.

: Not quite a game, allowing you to see how you would fare as a god with a whole planet to yourself. What Calendar ( $0.99 ) : Keep track of your schedule with this calendar, and you can also share your appointments with others.

: Keep track of your schedule with this calendar, and you can also share your appointments with others. ACDSee Pro ($4.99) : This is a professional grade camera and photo editor, arming you with all the tools required to produce stunning photographs.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Shock Clock Arcade ($1.99) : Jump from clock to clock in a race against time!

: Jump from clock to clock in a race against time! Alphabet: Learning Letters ($2.99): An app that will keep the little ones occupied while learning the alphabet.

An app that will keep the little ones occupied while learning the alphabet. Robot Hero Survival Battle 3D ($9.99) : This TPS is a survival game that requires you to get rid of all your enemies, featuring amazing graphics.

: This TPS is a survival game that requires you to get rid of all your enemies, featuring amazing graphics. Eschery - Relaxing Idle Puzzle ($0.99) : Want to tickle your gray matter? This game is an ingenious puzzler that offers impossible structures which you must rotate until all the parts connect with each other.

: Want to tickle your gray matter? This game is an ingenious puzzler that offers impossible structures which you must rotate until all the parts connect with each other. Treasure Scavenger Hunt Games ($9.99) : A mythical land under attack by monsters, and a princess to save the day in this action game.

: A mythical land under attack by monsters, and a princess to save the day in this action game. PixelMaze ($0.99) : This is a puzzler that requires you to solve them creatively in order to advance to the next level.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.