Apple's first foldable may launch as a giant iPad computer

We've recently seen more brands enter the foldable market. But one particular player that is still not taking chances is Apple. A new report is suggesting that the Cupertino company's first foldable device could be an enormous folding iPad the size of a MacBook. Think of it as the recently launched Asus Fold 17 , but bigger.

Per previous rumors on the grapevine, the Apple iPad Fold is expected to be unveiled ahead of a folding iPhone. It also says that we may see it arrive within a couple of years or so depending on the development of the intended OLED to be used. Besides the hybrid-like operating system, no solid details have come up yet until now.

Apple iPad Fold features

According to sources from the South Korean outlet The Elec, Apple has started working on developing a foldable computer. They added that Apple is testing a device with a massive 20-inch diagonal display when unfolded, which will put it in the laptop category if folded.

In terms of form factor, it could enable a smaller primary display in a different mode. The secondary display at the bottom can serve as an input keyboard, the same on the folding Asus Fold 17 NextPit has tested. Apple's filed patents such as the self-healing display and advanced lighting technology may play a significant role here.

Apple's self-healing foldable display / © Patently Apple

More importantly, the source predicts that Apple would be launching first the OLED iPad with a possible 16-inch Ultra model before any foldable tablet or iPhone could happen. Additionally, Samsung is also expecting its biggest rival to introduce the iPad Fold in 2024 and an iPhone version a year after.

Will you consider buying a folding Apple smartphone or tablet in the future? Which features do you look forward to seeing most?