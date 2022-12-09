Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 for $139 is a deal hard to resist

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the most capable GPS smartwatches Samsung has made. Along with the sleek design are rich health and fitness tracking features. You can get all of these through this limited Amazon deal that drops the watch's price to $139. And that's a crazy 44 percent discount to consider.

The particular deal is for the Wi-Fi model on 40mm watch case and silver colorway. Other colors are also on sale though the savings are only $70 compared to the silver which comes with a much bigger price reduction of $110. The smartwatch strap is interchangeable, so you can just swap the silicon one for other swanky options.

Why we praised the Galaxy Watch 4

Besides recommending the Galaxy Watch 4 in our review, we like the design of the device very much. It has a lightweight build into it. The premium look and feel make it distinguishable from other smartwatches in the market. But more importantly, its Super AMOLED display is bright and crisp in different scenarios.

You also won't need to worry about accidentally bumping the Galaxy Watch 4 onto hard tables or bringing it to water. It's all covered by military-grade protection coupled with IP68 water and dust resistance that can support up to 50 meters of depth pressure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and its slate of sensors / © NextPit

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the few watches that ships with ECG and blood pressure monitoring. These are advanced health monitoring functions. Likewise, you can also find compatibility with a long list of fitness activities everything from swimming to yoga and running.

If you prefer having a full set of smartwatch features including Bluetooth calling and NFC for wireless payment, the Galaxy Watch 4 never misses that too. The 44 percent discount is a very rare offer from Amazon, so it is better to act fast as there are available supplies left.

