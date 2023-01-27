Free Android & iOS apps of the week

It is the weekend yet again as we approach the end of January, and we look through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free for a limited time only. Now, these apps usually cost something, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated every fortnight. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Editor's tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

ProCam X ( $4.99 ) : Enjoy a different camera app instead of the stock app on your phone for greater flexibility.

: Enjoy a different camera app instead of the stock app on your phone for greater flexibility. Lecture Notes ( $2.99 ) : Keep your notes organized, including audio notes with this app.

: Keep your notes organized, including audio notes with this app. LiquidPlayer Pro 3D Visualizer ( $3.99 ) : Remember the old equalizer on Winamp? This one rolls back the years on your phone...

: Remember the old equalizer on Winamp? This one rolls back the years on your phone... QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $2.49 ) : Need yet another QR or barcode scanner on your phone? Why not try this one out?

: Need yet another QR or barcode scanner on your phone? Why not try this one out? Smart Loan Calculator ( $8.49 ): Want to save some money? Use this loan calculator to figure out whether you should remortgage or not.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Evertale ( $0.99 ) : This expansive, open-world RPG has some pretty cute characters in it.

: This expansive, open-world RPG has some pretty cute characters in it. Monster Killer Pro ( $0.99 ) : Drag to have your character run and kill what else but monsters?

: Drag to have your character run and kill what else but monsters? Secret Tower ( $0.99 ) : With 500 floors to explore, you will find this mobile online RPG engaging.

: With 500 floors to explore, you will find this mobile online RPG engaging. Brain Game ( $1.49 ) : A card game that will tickle your noggin' with plenty of puzzles.

: A card game that will tickle your noggin' with plenty of puzzles. Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ) : Your castle is besieged by endless waves of enemies, it is up to you to hold down the fort!

: Your castle is besieged by endless waves of enemies, it is up to you to hold down the fort! Hero Z ( $1.99 ): Yet another zombie game where you depend on your wits to survive.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Make Christmas Postcards ( $0.99 ) : Might be a bit too late for last year, but maybe you can prepare for this year?

: Might be a bit too late for last year, but maybe you can prepare for this year? PropFun Pro ( $0.99 ) : Spruce up your photos with this fun little app.

: Spruce up your photos with this fun little app. Amazing Flash Cards ( $0.99 ) : Create flash cards while you are out and about to learn something and maximize your time.

: Create flash cards while you are out and about to learn something and maximize your time. My 1 Rep Max ( $0.99 ) : Do you pump iron? This app might help you on your journey to a fitter and stronger you.

: Do you pump iron? This app might help you on your journey to a fitter and stronger you. Vostok ( $0.99 ): A story and collage maker for those who simply love snapping photos wherever they are.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Shock Clock Arcade ( $0.99 ) : Jump from clock to clock in this entertaining game.

: Jump from clock to clock in this entertaining game. Word Search Daily Pro ( $2.99 ) : Test your brain power and see whether you can hunt down all the relevant words.

: Test your brain power and see whether you can hunt down all the relevant words. Chloe Puzzle Game ( $1.99 ) : A charming pixel art puzzle game that requires you to reach safety in each level.

: A charming pixel art puzzle game that requires you to reach safety in each level. Rain Drop Catcher ( $1.99 ) : Your mission? Catch rain drops. How hard can it get?

: Your mission? Catch rain drops. How hard can it get? Brain Smash ( $1.99 ): A game that tests your reflexes and brain in a race against time. Do you have what it takes to win?

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.