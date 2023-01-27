Galaxy A54 is getting a faster WiFi—Here's how quick will it be

The Galaxy A54's specs and images were leaked earlier this month. A fresh filing is now adding more details about Samsung's new mid-range Android smartphone including the battery capacity, charging speed, and faster Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung's Galaxy A52s brought Wi-Fi 6 into the lineup but this was not available on the Galaxy A53 (review) after the company opted for its custom Exynos 1280 chipset. The upcoming Galaxy A54 is apparently bringing the aforementioned wireless connectivity along with the beefed-up Exynos 1380.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Wi-Fi speed and battery

The latest FCC certification shows that the Galaxy A54 will carry a model name SM-A546 or SM-A546 DS for the dual SIM variant. What's surprising is how the device listed with a Wi-Fi b/g/n/a/ac/ax capability, which confirms that the 2023 Galaxy mid-range is sporting a Wi-Fi 6 as the 'ax' denotes as the other name of the wireless version.

The Wi-Fi 6 is not the newest wireless standard since there is already a Wi-Fi 6E. But theoretically, the Wi-Fi 6 should deliver up to 9.6 Gbps data transfer compared to the 6.9 Gbps on the Wi-Fi 5 (11ac). It also uses more robust and secure data encryption.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Render / © Samsung / edit by NextPit

In addition to the connectivity, the documentation verifies the device's 4905 mAh battery capacity. On the other hand, Samsung could market this as 5000 mAh similar to the predecessor. Furthermore, the 25 watts quick charge rating is unchanged.

Previous leaks suggest Samsung is giving the Galaxy A54 a makeover that would mirror the design of the Galaxy S23. At the same time, it is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The memory configuration is believed to start at 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Lastly, the mid-ranger could get a smidge smaller AMOLED display but with retained 120 Hz refresh rate.

What are your thoughts on the updated Galaxy A54 design? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comment section.