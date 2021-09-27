Xiaomi announces a counter-expertise on accusations of censorship

After the serious accusations made by a cybersecurity agency of Lithuania last week, Xiaomi released a statement on Monday (27) in which it denied the points raised in the report and that it has hired an independent audit to investigate the allegations by the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center (NCSC),

TL;DR:

Xiaomi questions the allegations in the Lithuanian report and says it has hired an independent audit;

Company was accused by Lithuanian agency of including tool that could censor content;

Manufacturer states that it follows the stipulations of the European data protection law (GDPR).

The NCSC cybersecurity report evaluated 5G devices from three Chinese manufacturers - Xiaomi, Huawei and OnePlus - and claims that the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G device includes a word filter that could be used for censorship in apps, containing terms linked to political and social groups.

The NCSC report itself, however, makes it clear that the filter is not activated on models sold in Europe. The response of Xiaomi in turn, does not deny the presence of the word list - that according to the Lithuanian agency is distributed in a file named "MiAdBlacklistConfig". But the manufacturer explains that it uses a term management system that "can be used to protect users from inappropriate content such as pornography, violence, hate speech and references that may be offensive to local users".

Xiaomi said in the press release that it is seeking an independent expertise to disprove the points raised by the NCSC, but did not say when it expects the analysis to be released. In addition, the manufacturer emphasized that respects the standards of treatment of personal data in Europe - gathered in the general law of data protection (GDPR, or RGPD in Portuguese, equivalent to the Brazilian LGPD).

Full statement released by Xiaomi

(automatic translation)