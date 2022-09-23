Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

They say that variety is the spice of life. Having said that, playing the same old games each week gets boring quickly, not to mention the type of apps that you use. Perhaps you are looking for a change in life. Fortune smiles on you then as you are in the right place. We have specially curated apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are available for free for a limited time only this week, and would like to share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads without having to empty your bank account.

This is because the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store offer discounts and promotions on a regular basis where you can obtain paid apps for free for a limited time only.

We have rounded up these free apps and listed them for you, unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not install all the apps listed below. However, do proceed with some degree of caution because some of these might require microtransactions to help you go further in the game. I would recommend the Smart QR Code Scanner Pro (Android) in these endemic times as you virtually need to scan everything these days, from menus to public transport. The Walker Pedometer (iOS) is another app worth checking out to maintain your sprightly outlook in life.

Tip: Do you want to keep the free app for the future but want it now? Just download and install it once, and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps, and you can download it again in the future for free once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Smart QR Code Scanner Pro ( $0.99 ): TSmart QR scanner is the fastest QR and barcode scanner tool for Android, or so it claims to be. It is more than just a scanner as you can also create your own QR/barcode. The pandemic has certainly made QR scanning mandatory for just about everyone, so having this app on your phone is handy!

SnagID ( $4.99 ): SnagID is a mobile app that helps generate a site audit inspection report or professional punchlist & snag list report in PDF or XLS formats, offering multi-language support as well.

Gallery ( $3.99 ): Gallery is a smart photo album app that organizes your photos and videos in moments, allowing you to relive and share the best moments of life.

Rainsee Browser ( $0.99 ): Rainsee browser is a fast, easy-to-use, and secure web browser, but since it was developed by just one person, there will be some limitations. You have been well advised in advance.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Epic Heroes War ( $0.99 ): Epic Heroes War is a real-time strategy game, online side-scroller defense combines RPG. Build up a powerful army and slaughter enemy hordes in quests and battles with other players!

Broken Words PRO ( $1.49 ): Broken Words PRO is a new word search puzzle game that will test and train your knowledge of English words and their definitions in an entertaining and challenging manner.

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): Just how fantastic are your reflexes? Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack puts your mettle to the test as you face numerous extra-terrestrial lifeforms who want to snuff your existence out. Better them than you!

ShapeOminoes ( $1.49 ): The goal of this game is simple for those who love puzzle games—your task is to fill a randomly generated shape three times using different types of ominoes.

Dungeon Princess ( $0.99 ): This is an interesting RPG game that has relatively simple controls. It can get rather hectic in terms of executing moves since all characters, players and enemies, can attack simultaneously, so good timing is key.

Crazy Halloween Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Another puzzle game, where you swap the chips either horizontally or vertically to match them in a line or T-shape or L-shape. When you match 4 or more chips, you will get a power-up that can help further your progress in the game.

Teach Your Monster To Read ( $5.99 ): Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning, phonics and reading game for kids. Enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide, Teach Your Monster to Read is a truly ground-breaking kids reading app that makes learning to read fun for little ones aged between 3-6.

Bricks Crash ( $0.99 ): Your goal is to break bricks on the board by scoring as many points as possible. This is achieved by shooting them with balls of same color.

Magnetic Balls HD ( $0.99 ): Your goal is to clear all the balls from the board, scoring as many points as possible by shooting them with more balls.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Military Retire Pay ( $1.99 ): Did you serve the country as a serviceman? If so, the Military Retire Pay app is perfect for you, as it has been specially designed to view your current, past, and proposed future military pay by rank & years of service. This will help you calculate an estimate of retirement pay based on the provided information.

Picture Roulette ( $0.99 ): Picture Roulette helps you spruce up your photos with random filters and effects, where you can also put a Date-Stamp to your photos with a single click.

Walker Pedometer ( $2.99 ): Track your daily steps, distance, activity, workouts, water intake, nutrition, and sleep data in a fun, interactive manner as a gamification system lets you walk to earn walkens and win trophies so that you are motivated to be more active and healthy.

Bed Time ( $0.99 ): Most phones come with alarm clocks already, so is there a need for an app? Perhaps so, if you are looking for a simple and elegant clock that focuses on displaying the time in the most pleasing and legible manner possible. There is also a dark mode that lowers the brightness so that reading the time remains legible, making it ideal for use at night as a bedside clock.

These mobile games are free for iOS

The Woman from the Window Game ( $0.99 ): Want to be (un)pleasantly surprised? You are all alone, and finding your way around, you will certainly find different surprises - in a nasty way! Time to stay alive!

Blood Aerna ( $1.99 ): This is one title that you can simply play to release some steam. It claims to be an "immersive hack 'n' slash game", so obtain the most powerful skills possible and wipe the floor from your enemies!

Ninjas Infinity ( $1.99 ): There is a quartet of ninjas to choose from in this authentic cartoon art style 2D infinity action game. In here, you will have to navigate through numerous obstacles such as evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, demi-humans, and zombies.

Re:Factory ( $3.99 ): This sandbox strategy game lets you rebuild a whole world in your own image. You are tasked with constructing an automated factory on an alien planet, which happens to be hosted in an amazing world that will work according to your laws.

Pixel Push Football ( $1.99 ): Pixel Push Football is an arcade game and it makes no excuses for being that. It offers physics-driven gameplay that is based on the rules of paper football. When you get sick of playing with the AI, there are always other human opponents to try out your strategies.

We hope that our efforts have not been in vain, that you would have found some interesting new apps. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions—and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!