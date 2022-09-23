Where to buy the new iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple started shipping the iPhone 14 series. And if you haven't chosen which model to get and from which provider, we present you with the options below. NextPit will help you with this guide on how to buy an iPhone 14 (Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro (Max) along with the best deals and savings available.

TL;DR

BestBuy beats Apple in iPhone 14 trade-in offer.

Get a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro from AT&T.

Verizon is giving away $200 eGift credit for new subscribers.

Apple's iPhone 14 series was launched on September 7 starting at $799 for the standard model and $999 for the Pro variant. The entire lineup gets new lifesaving features such Satellite SOS along with refreshed camera hardware. It's the iPhone 14 Pro duo that gets notable changes including a faster A16 chipset, Dynamic Island display, and huge 48MP main sensor that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Our iPhone comparison page will surely help narrow your choices before you can pick one. You can find the differences between each model as well as comparison to previous iPhone models.

However, if you want to understand what each model offers individually, then we recommend reading the full review of each of the new devices, except for the iPhone 14 Plus which we haven't tested yet. I share each of the tests below:

The new iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Island. / © NextPit

Where to buy the iPhone 14 (Plus) or iPhone 14 Pro (Max) in the US

Apple

Aside from major carriers, only Apple and BestBuy are selling the iPhone 14 at the moment. With Apple, you can trade-in your old iPhone and earn up to $720 credit to pay your iPhone 14 purchase either monthly or one-time.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 -> Trade-in your old iPhone and earn up to $720 in credit. To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Plus -> Trade-in your old iPhone and earn up to $720 in credit. To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro -> Trade-in your old iPhone and earn up to $720 in credit. To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max -> Trade-in your old iPhone and earn up to $720 in credit. To device database

BestBuy

Meanwhile, BestBuy offers a higher trade-in value of up to $1000 for any iPhone 12 or newer. This is even equivalent to a free iPhone 14 or Pro for eligible device. However, you will need to select a carrier and activate it at the checkout. But if you opt directly for carriers, you could get more savings bigger than Apple.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 -> $22.22/mo for 36 months; 0% APR -> 3 free months of Apple TV+ & 2 more To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Plus -> $24.99/mo for 36 months; 0% APR -> 3 free months of Apple TV+ & 2 more To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro -> $27.77/mo for 36 months; 0% APR -> 3 free months of Apple TV+ & 2 more To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max -> $30.55/mo for 36 months; 0% APR -> 3 free months of Apple TV+ & 2 more To device database

AT&T

AT&T is matching BestBuy's maximum trade-in value of $1000 for older smartphones. In addition, the provider makes it easier for anyone hopping on their line as the deal is valid for new subscribers too. You should just note that this will require you to get any unlimited plan from AT&T. Regardless, the deal is one of the best among the different networks.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Find the iPhone 14 Pro on contract here. To device database

Verizon

Verizon sweetens the pot by offering up to $1000 trade-in credit ($800 for non-pro) on top of a $200 gift card for new users coming from competing networks. Existing subscribers on the other hand will still receive up to $800 savings.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Find the iPhone 14 Pro on contract here. To device database

T-Mobile

T-Mobile maxes out its deal for up to $800 when you exchange your old handsets via its Magenta Max line. This is still better than you can find from Apple. On its regular plans, eligible devices get $500 credits rolled off into 24-month billing. Likewise, $700 off is given to your second purchase and when you activate more than two lines.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Find the iPhone 14 Pro on contract here. To device database

Are you upgrading into a new line or just buying an unlocked iPhone 14? Let us know if you want to see more iPhone deals.