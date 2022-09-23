Cheaper than the new iPhones: Google's Pixel 7 (Pro) price is revealed

More details surrounding the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are starting to materialize as we head closer to the launch event. Today, the pricing of the duo is revealed to be unchanged from the Pixel 6 series .

TL;DR

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices revealed ahead of the launch event.

Google's Pixel 7 price is unchanged at $599.

The Pixel 7 Pro will start at 899.

Google is keeping the prices of the Pixel 7 (Pro) unaltered. The images are said to come from Target's system and were shared by a Twitter user named ArtemR. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 7 will be offered for $599, which is still cheaper than the Apple iPhone 14. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is listed for $899. It is safe to say these listings are for the 128 GB model.

The colors based on the leaked images are in line with what we've seen from the Google Store. The smaller Pixel has Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass options while the Pixel 7 Pro will be shipped in Obsidian, Hazel, or Snow. It's unclear if there will be colorways tied to specific configurations.

Google Pixel 7 Pro's design and display / © Google

On the other hand, a Pixel Superfans Facebook page has uncovered the front design of the Pixel 7 Pro, which is almost identical to the Pixel 6 Pro with the punch hole cutout sitting at the center. However, the slightly less curved edges are fairly noticeable on the upcoming model. But we can only confirm this once the device is fully unveiled.

Pixel 7 (Pro) pre-order and release

As regards when you can buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, it was reported before that pre-orders will start on October 6 during the event. It is expected that shipping will happen after a week, which is on October 13.

Which are you looking forward to buying this year: Pixel 7 or iPhone 14? Let us hear your answers.