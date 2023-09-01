Unlock Premium Features with Free Apps of the Week for iOS and Android

In a world where only death and taxes are certain, add nextpit's free apps of the week for iOS and Android to the list. Overwhelmed by choices on the App Stores? Our curated list highlights top paid apps now free for a limited time. Don't miss out!

Occasionally, you might find interesting apps that you don't want to pay for. That's why we have searched the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find paid apps that are currently free. These iOS and Android apps are free for a limited time only, and we don't know when the offers will expire.

Bear in mind that we only feature apps that are rated higher than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our top 5 apps of the week since we do review any of the listed apps.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is shown here but do not need it currently, we highly recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blur Photo ( $2.99 ) : There are times when our phone's bokeh effect does not turn out too well. Perhaps a third-party app will be able to fill this niche?

: There are times when our phone's bokeh effect does not turn out too well. Perhaps a third-party app will be able to fill this niche? Matrix Determinant Pro ( $0.99) : Pure mathematical lovers would shun this app that makes solving matrices a snap. Students, however, might just embrace it.

Pure mathematical lovers would shun this app that makes solving matrices a snap. Students, however, might just embrace it. How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99) : A tool for you to manage your finances better by keeping track of where every single penny goes. It only works well if you use it as intended though...

Android Games

Coin Princess! ( $0.99 ) : Escape from hordes of monsters with the Knights, with the ultimate aim of defeating the devil.

: Escape from hordes of monsters with the Knights, with the ultimate aim of defeating the devil. Epic Heroes War Premium ( $0.99 ) : A real-time strategy game that involves all kinds of mythology for a truly out of this world gameplay.

: A real-time strategy game that involves all kinds of mythology for a truly out of this world gameplay. Stickman Legends ( $0.99 ) : Plenty of adrenaline-pumping options in this game, where you continue to stay alive by dispatching your enemies.

: Plenty of adrenaline-pumping options in this game, where you continue to stay alive by dispatching your enemies. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): This is a side-scrolling adventure where you slash your way to victory. Choose from 4 characters at the beginning before embarking on your adventure.

This is a side-scrolling adventure where you slash your way to victory. Choose from 4 characters at the beginning before embarking on your adventure. DungeonMon! ( $0.99 ): Everybody loves to kill zombies. You do so, you merge monsters to come up with a new variant, and progress. The objective is to 'unlock' all available monsters.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Calcvier - Keyboard Calculator ( $2.99 ): This is a rather interesting app, where your keyboard can be turned into a calculator, allowing you to calculate math problems while chatting at the same time without having to switch between apps.

This is a rather interesting app, where your keyboard can be turned into a calculator, allowing you to calculate math problems while chatting at the same time without having to switch between apps. BatteryFull + (Alarm) ( $0.99 ): Want to prolong your phone's battery for the longest possible time? This app might be able to help, playing an alarm whenever your battery is fully charged so that it does not remain plugged in a second longer than it should.

Want to prolong your phone's battery for the longest possible time? This app might be able to help, playing an alarm whenever your battery is fully charged so that it does not remain plugged in a second longer than it should. PropFun Pro: Magic Camera ( $0.99 ): This app transforms regular photos into fun ones, adding on different filters in the form of virtual props.

This app transforms regular photos into fun ones, adding on different filters in the form of virtual props. Brushstroke ( $5.99 ): Want to get creative? You can transform all your photos into paintings using this app's algorithm.

Want to get creative? You can transform all your photos into paintings using this app's algorithm. Obscura - Pro Camera ( $4.99 ): A manual camera app that provides way more controls for the discerning shutterbug to make the most of your iPhone's camera.

iOS games

My City: Pajama Party ( $3.99 ): A game that was specially created for kids, pitting characters in the game in different social settings like tea time, BBQ sessions, and purchasing items for cosmetic upgrades.

A game that was specially created for kids, pitting characters in the game in different social settings like tea time, BBQ sessions, and purchasing items for cosmetic upgrades. DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story ( $1.99 ) : Two room escape games in this title that offer plenty of locations to explore. Once again, puzzles are an integral part of this game.

: Two room escape games in this title that offer plenty of locations to explore. Once again, puzzles are an integral part of this game. Man at Arms TD ( $4.99 ): This is a card game, where you need to properly configure your deck well to defeat enemies on the map. You can even design your own levels and share them with friends for added replayability.

This is a card game, where you need to properly configure your deck well to defeat enemies on the map. You can even design your own levels and share them with friends for added replayability. Hidden Objects Ghost Towns ( $0.99 ): Do you love games that require you to spot the difference? Well, this is a variant of that because you need to hunt for different objects in each level, offering plenty of fun along the way.

The text suggests starting your weekend with the recommended apps and invites readers to share their own favorite app suggestions in the comments.