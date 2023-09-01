VanMoof: McLaren Subsidiary Buys the Insolvent E-Bike Brand

In recent weeks, we all witnessed how the Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof had to file for bankruptcy. For owners of a VanMoof e-bike, anxious times began as to whether support will continue to be guaranteed when the servers are shut down and the digital key may no longer work. Now the Dutch e-bike manufacturer shared some good news from a press release: Lavoie will take over VanMoof!

Formula 1 racing team McLaren rescues e-bike manufacturer VanMoof

McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has taken over insolvent e-bike manufacturer VanMoof. / © Lavoie

The traditional UK motorsport company McLaren Applied owns a subsidiary company called Lavoie, which specializes in the production of premium e-scooters. As reported by Reuters, McLaren Chairman Nick Fry has announced the acquisition of the insolvent company. More information will be revealed only after September 4—but Fry already hinted about spending "tens of millions" of British pounds.

VanMoof stores must close

The first measures not only include employee layoffs but also the closure of all VanMoof stores. All e-bikes and the corresponding service are to be handled by regular retailers in the future. Fry also announced that the VanMoof name will be retained. Under certain circumstances, the company even plans to sell its own foldable Series 1 and Series 1 Max e-scooters under the VanMoof name for the announced 1,990 euros and 2,290 euros, respectively (approx. 2,160 and 2,483 US dollars, respectively).

